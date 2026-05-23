Top leaders push Trump to allow more time for Iran deal negotiations

A flurry of meetings and talks between top regional leaders were held on Saturday in an attempt to de-escalate increased tensions between the US and Iran.

Leaders from the Arab world alongside Pakistani top officials are trying to push for a resolution to the Iran war as they urged US President Donald Trump to allow more time for negotiations.

It comes as indications of progress in talks to end the conflict were apparent. Still, Axios and CBS News reported on Friday night that Mr Trump was preparing for a possible fresh round of strikes, although he hadn’t made a final decision.

Iran warned that any new attacks by the US or Israel would extend the war to “new regional fronts,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing a military source.

Officials in Washington have reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, while warning that all options remain on the table should negotiations fail.

Iranian state media also reported heightened political sensitivity in Washington over the situation, including adjustments to Mr Trump’s schedule over the Memorial Day period, which were described as linked to “government circumstances”.

US officials have not publicly confirmed any operational decisions, and the reports could not be independently verified.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been “slight progress” in negotiations. “I don’t want to exaggerate it, but there’s been a little bit of movement, and that’s good,” he told the media at a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Sweden on Friday.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have increased since Friday to prevent a possible attack.

Pakistan ​army ​chief, ⁠Asim Munir, held ⁠talks with ​Iranian Foreign ⁠Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Friday evening ⁠as Islamabad ​steps ⁠up ‌diplomatic efforts ​to help mediate between Iran and the United States, Iran's state media reported on Saturday.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest ​diplomatic initiatives ‌aimed at ⁠preventing ​further escalation ​and ‌ending the Iran ⁠war in talks ⁠that lasted late into the night, the report said.

The Pakistani general has in recent weeks taken a more visible role in regional diplomacy, with Islamabad positioning itself as a facilitator between Tehran and Washington, alongside other regional actors including Turkey and Qatar.

Mr Araghchi held separate calls with his Turkish, Qatari, and Iraqi counterparts, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram early Saturday.

Mr Araghchi also spoke with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding “the latest state of the continuing diplomatic process aimed at ending the war”.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, held talks with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi late on Friday on the Pakistan-led mediation efforts.

Sheikh Mohammed "reiterated the need for all parties to respond constructively to mediation efforts, addressing the root causes of crises through dialogue," according to Qatar's news agency.

In another call, Sheikh Mohammed spoke to Mr Araghchi and confirmed Qatar's push for a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis, according to a Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The Qatari minister stressed that all parties must respond positively to current mediation efforts in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region, said the statement.