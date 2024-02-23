Supercars take over rustic roads of Riverland Dubai's French town

Dozens of supercars paraded through the medieval French Village in Riverland Dubai on Thursday evening, including a rare sky-blue Lamborghini Centenario Roadster.

Although it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.8 seconds with its V12 engine, the Lambo cruised along sedately on the Dubai streets. Only 20 such models exist worldwide, leading motorheads to whip out their phones to take photos.

The Lamborghini Centenario Roadster was priced at $2.3 million when it launched. Antonie Robertson / The National

First unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show to commemorate the 100th birthday of the company's founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, the luxury sports car was one of the 44 supercars to zip through the faux French town located within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex.

There was also an impressive McLaren P1, a sleek McLaren Senna and a few Bugattis, including two mid-engine Chirons and a Veyron, which was once the fastest car in the world with a speed of 431kph. Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz also had vehicles on show.

The cars are all privately owned and part of Supercars Majlis, a club with more than 300 members who are passionate about high-performance luxury vehicles. They often organise public displays, as well as motorsports events such as drag racing.

The luxury vehicles are part of the Supercars Majlis club. Antonie Robertson / The National

Supercars from the Omani branch of the club drove all the way from the neighbouring country to join the Dubai display.

“It's an obsession really, albeit a rather expensive one,” says Qais Sedki, a member of the club who brought his orange McLaren 720s to the event. An Emirati children's book author, he is also an avid fan of supercars. He also owns a McLaren 765LT, a Porsche GT3 RS and a 718 Spyder.

READ MORE Emirati car collector puts his Porsches through their paces

“I've always had an interest in cars from childhood, playing with little matchbox models. And once you see yourself in the situation where you can own an actual supercar, it marks a new stage in any car lover's life,” Sedki tells The National.

“It's good fun and I'm blessed to be in a position where I can do something like this. I think that's the beauty of these types of events where we cannot just keep these cars to ourselves, but want to share them with others.”