  • US 'redirects' another ship in Strait of Hormuz
  • Hegseth denies report that US troop deaths in Iran war exceed Pentagon count
  • Macron announces G7 meeting to discuss energy crisis
  • Trump administration clears way for sale of fighter jets to Saudi Arabia
  • Italy to send warships to protect vessels in Bab Al Mandeb strait
Updated: September 19, 2026, 4:34 AM