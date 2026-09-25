Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences over death of Sheikh Ahmed in call with Saudi Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences over the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, in a phone call on Thursday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed expressed his sincere sympathies, and called for Sheikh Mohammed and his family to be granted patience and solace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his message of support.

Ten days of mourning were declared in Dubai on Monday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed, with tributes paid by leaders from across the Gulf and beyond.

Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday performed the funeral prayer for his brother at Zabeel Grand Mosque. He was accompanied by his sons, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum, Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Ahmed was deputy chairman of Dubai Police and group chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE private investment firm.

He was also a dedicated champion of sport in the Emirates, established the Jebel Ali Racecourse in 1990, and helped to guide Al Wasl Sports Club to major success over several decades as president.