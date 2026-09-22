Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid laid to rest at Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai, following funeral prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

The funeral procession was led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Also at the front of the procession were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Condolences for Sheikh Ahmed, who died on Monday, will be received at the Zabeel Majlis for three days. President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, earlier performed the funeral prayer for his brother at Zabeel Grand Mosque. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum.

The period of condolences began at 4pm on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10am until dhuhr prayer, and in the evening after asr prayer until the time of maghrib prayer.

Ten days of mourning in Dubai were declared, as warm tributes poured in from leaders across the Emirates and around the world.

“You are absent from our eyes, but not from our prayers and hearts,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a heartfelt message posted on X.

President Sheikh Mohamed said Sheikh Ahmed had made “long-standing contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding”.

“May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy, and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media.

Best wishes were also offered to Sheikh Mohammed by leaders across the Gulf and the wider world, including Bahrain's King Hamad, Sultan Haitham of Oman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Ahmed was deputy chairman of Dubai Police and group chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE private investment firm.

He was also a dedicated champion of sport in the Emirates, established the Jebel Ali Racecourse in 1990, and helped to guide Al Wasl Sports Club to major success over several decades as president.