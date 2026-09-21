What is the UAE's official mourning period?

Dubai has declared a 10-day mourning period to mark the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, the youngest brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Starting on Monday it will last until Wednesday, September 30.

Flags in the emirate typically fly at half-mast at all ministries, departments and government organisations when a member of an emirate's ruling family dies.

Radio stations broadcast prayers or recite verses from the Quran instead of regular programming and state-owned television channels follow a similar pattern. Malls across the Emirates play sombre music. Most live entertainment events are typically cancelled and official gatherings throughout the period may be postponed.

The mourning period can last between three and 40 days. Such a death does not necessarily prompt a public holiday. Private businesses and educational institutions can keep operating as usual. Authorities will clarify whether work and schools need to close during the mourning period.

Following the death of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in November 2004, and the death of President Sheikh Khalifa in 2022, the official mourning period on each occasion was 40 days.

After Sheikh Khalifa's death, authorities announced that work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities was suspended for three days.

Tributes to Sheikh Ahmed

Tributes and condolences have poured in, including messages to the family, led by President Sheikh Mohamed and UAE Vice Presidents.

The President paid warm tribute to Sheikh Ahmed, praising his contributions to the Emirates' development. “I extend my sincere condolences to [Sheikh] Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose long-standing contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

Mourning his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on X: “You are absent from our eyes, but not from our prayers and hearts.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohammed on the loss of his brother. He prayed for solace for the family in their collective loss. “May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle. He wrote: “Today, we lose a dear one from our family, and we bid him farewell with hearts faithful in God's decree and destiny. Sheikh Ahmed will remain in our hearts, memory and prayers, and we ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy.”

Sharjah declared three days of mourning earlier this month after the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, brother of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.