Dubai announces 10-day mourning period after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

Dubai has begun a ten-day mourning period to mark the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.

Mourning the death of his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sought mercy from God and wrote: "You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts".

Paying tribute to Sheikh Ahmed, the Dubai Ruler said: "May God make you dwell in the vast expanses of His Paradise... and inspire us and your loved ones with patience and solace... And to God we belong, and to Him we shall return."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also mourned the death of a family member. He wrote: Today, we lose a dear one from our family, and we bid him farewell with hearts faithful in God's decree and destiny. Sheikh Ahmed will remain in our hearts, memory, and prayers, and we ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy."

The Media Office reported that Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on Monday, and during the official mourning, flags will be flown at half-mast.

Sheikh Ahmed served as the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and held the role of Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding, a UAE-based private investment firm.

He was President of Al Wasl Sports Club for more than 60 years, forming the organisation in a small house in Zabeel back in 1960.

He was a guiding force in its rise from humble beginnings to sustained sporting access across a variety of fields - from football to basketball, volleyball and handball.

What is the UAE's mourning period?

When a member of an emirate's ruling family dies, the state enters a mourning period. Recently, Sharjah declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, brother of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi.

During the mourning period, flags in the emirate typically fly at half-mast. Work in ministries, departments and local government organisations may be suspended for three days.

Radio stations broadcast classical music instead of regular entertainment music, and state-owned television stations follow a similar show pattern. Most live entertainment events are typically cancelled, and official gatherings may be postponed during the period.

The mourning period is intended as a mark of respect, and life across the UAE takes on a more sombre tone.