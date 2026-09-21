Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

Presley Gerber, the model and son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died aged 27.

Gerber died on Sunday at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not been determined and a post-mortem examination is pending.

A representative for Crawford, Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia confirmed the death in a statement to TMZ. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the representative said.

Presley Gerber, far left, with his sister Kaia, mother Cindy Crawford and father Rande Gerber. Getty Images Show caption: Presley Gerber, far left, with his sister Kaia, mother Cindy…

Born in 1999, Gerber was the couple's eldest child and only son. His younger sister Kaia, 25, followed their mother into modelling and has also established a career as an actress.

Gerber similarly entered the fashion industry as a teenager, making his runway debut for Moschino in 2016. He went on to work with fashion houses and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and appeared alongside Kaia in campaigns.

He also recreated his mother's famous 1992 Pepsi commercial in 2018, appearing in an updated version of the advertisement for the Super Bowl.

In recent years, Gerber had spoken openly about his mental health and substance use.

Presley Gerber walks the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana Show caption: Presley Gerber walks the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017.…

He used social media to discuss his experiences with depression and panic attacks, and launched a series of videos called Mental Health Mondays, in which he spoke candidly about his own struggles in the hope of helping others.

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he said on the Studio 22 podcast in 2023.

"I've seen a lot of stuff and I've learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for other people, so they don't have to make the same mistakes that I made.

"That's what's getting me out of bed these days," he added. "That hope that I've made the mistakes for a lot of people. If they want to listen, then I could save them a lot of hardship and a lot of struggling."