Sheikh Hamdan expands Rashid Villages project to honour legacy of late brother

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has set out plans to transform the lives of needy communities in Zanzibar in the latest stage of a major humanitarian campaign.

Sheikh Hamdan launched the Rashid Villages project on September 19 last year to honour the humanitarian legacy of his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The initiative aims to provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, health care and social services while equipping them with skills to help them forge better futures.

The new village in Zanzibar - announced one year on to mark the 11th anniversary of Sheikh Rashid's death - will feature furnished homes and infrastructure including a mosque and shops aimed at spurring economic activity.

Sustainable practices and renewable energy sources have been factored into the village's design to help ensure its long-term success.

Training programmes will be set up to help participants to run their own small businesses and establish sources of income to allow them to be self-reliant.

The project will also include outdoor amenities such as sports grounds, providing villages with leisure activities and a higher quality of life.

Celebrating legacy of giving

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, pictured with his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, who died of a heart attack in 2015. Wam Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Pr…

“On the 11th anniversary of my brother Rashid’s passing, we remember his generous spirit, the good he did and his commitment to helping others," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"His legacy will live on through projects that bear his name and reflect the values he stood for. Last year, we launched the first Rashid Village in Kenya, and today we continue this journey with the second village in Zanzibar, extending its benefits to more families and communities."

“Through Rashid Villages, we want to provide families with the stability, opportunities and support they need to build better lives and become self-reliant. This is how we want Rashid’s values to endure, through meaningful work that continues to benefit people. A person’s true legacy lies in the good they leave behind, the lives they change and the opportunities they create for others.”

The first Rashid Village is taking shape in Kenya, over an area of about seven hectares, following sustainable principles that prioritise the use of renewable energy sources.

It includes fully furnished homes, a school serving 320 pupils, access to digital learning to plug gaps in education, and a health centre.

The Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Zanzibar initiative, monitoring the progress on the first village in Kenya and is supporting plans to expand the project to new communities.