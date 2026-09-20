'What ⁠is happening in Gaza is unjustifiable': Ed Sheeran admits 'mistakes' after Macklemore controversy

Singer Ed Sheeran apologised to fans during his Philadelphia concert on Saturday over the recent controversy involving US singer Macklemore and his remarks on Palestine.

Addressing the issue from the stage, the English singer-songwriter told the crowd he had made "mistakes" and apologized to fans.Sheeran said he has tried to avoid being "a political commentator of any kind" but ⁠could no longer hide his feelings.

Although the October 7 attack by Hamas was "horrific," Sheeran said, according to reports, ​adding, "What ⁠is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable, ‌and disproportionate."

Sheeran said he was having conversations about contributing to help "victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because ​I do not know enough."

Sheeran's show at Lincoln Financial Field marked his first performance since rapper Macklemore announced he had been removed as one of the tour's opening acts after saying "Free Palestine" at a show early this month.

The tour's other supporting acts subsequently quit to show solidarity with Macklemore. American musician Finneas, Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish folk group Beoga all announced they were leaving the tour last week.

Finneas had been scheduled to open for Sheeran at six South American shows in November, while Rowe was due to appear on the 10 remaining North American dates. Beoga, who have worked with Sheeran for more than a decade, were performing as his backing band.

Why was Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour?

During a two-minute speech, Macklemore told people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that "we have not forgotten about them", before saying "free Palestine".

The comments prompted a petition from the Israeli-American Council calling for his removal, as well as objections from some venue owners. Among them was Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform.

Sheeran said last week that several stadium owners refused to host shows if Macklemore remained on the bill. "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.