UAE official source responds to claims that Israel was warned of October 7 attack

A UAE official source has responded to claims that Abu Dhabi warned Israel of an imminent Hamas attack in the weeks before October 7. With the Israeli elections fast approaching, the issue has become a major issue for politicians campaigning on the issue of security.

Responding to a recent query from The National, a UAE official source pointed to the fact that the "UAE discusses security matters with other countries through the relevant entities, and does not discuss such details at the level of national leaders".