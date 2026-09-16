All of Ed Sheeran's opening acts withdraw from tour in support of Macklemore over Palestine

Ed Sheeran has been left without his scheduled supporting acts after four performers withdrew from his Loop tour in solidarity with Macklemore following the rapper's removal over his pro-Palestine comments.

Finneas, Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish folk group Beoga all announced they were leaving the tour on Tuesday, hours after Sheeran addressed the controversy surrounding Macklemore's departure.

Finneas had been scheduled to open for Sheeran on six South American dates in November, while Rowe was due to appear at the 10 remaining North American shows. Beoga, who have worked with Sheeran for more than a decade, were performing as his backing band.

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, was scheduled to support Ed Sheeran on six South American dates in November. EPA Show caption: Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, was scheduled to supp…

The withdrawals follow Macklemore's removal from the remaining dates after he said "free Palestine" during a speech at Sheeran's MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey on September 4.

Why was Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour?

During a two-minute speech, Macklemore told people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that "we have not forgotten about them", before saying "free Palestine".

The comments prompted a petition from the Israeli American Council calling for his removal, as well as objections from some venue owners.

Among them was Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform.

Sheeran said on Tuesday that several stadium owners had refused to host forthcoming shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

The English singer said he had spent the previous week "trying to build bridges" and find a solution, but had been unsuccessful.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," he said.

Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Beoga and Lukas Graham withdraw

Hours after Sheeran's statement, the remaining performers began announcing their departures.

Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother and a Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician and producer, said he would no longer appear at his six scheduled South American shows.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," he wrote on Instagram. "I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Rowe, who opened for Sheeran in Australia earlier this year, also withdrew despite describing the singer as a friend who had "changed my life".

"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation," he wrote.

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide."

Beoga subsequently announced it would leave Sheeran's backing band for the remaining US dates following what it described as "the silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies".

The traditional Irish band said its friendship with Sheeran would continue.

"We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be," the group said. "We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people."

Lukas Graham also withdrew, with frontman Lukas Forchhammer saying people should be free to speak about civilian suffering.

"We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them," he wrote.

"Money doesn't give you the right to own the conversation."

What has Macklemore said?

Macklemore has defended his comments and said his support for Palestine was not intended as criticism of Jewish people.

Following his removal, the rapper said he did not regret using the two shows to speak about Palestine.

"I didn't need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2," he wrote on Instagram. "Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say. Free Palestine."

"But if those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I've ever been on."

Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestine over the years. Photo: Macklemore Show caption: Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestine over the …

Kraft has defended his opposition to Macklemore performing at Gillette Stadium, saying it was based on the rapper's "recent actions" and what he described as a "broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community".

He also said he would welcome the opportunity to meet Macklemore, saying the ultimate goal was "peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate".

The controversy has drawn wider reaction, with children's educator Ms Rachel and singer Kehlani among those who have publicly supported Macklemore.