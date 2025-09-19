Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed pictured with his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, who died of a heart attack in 2015. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed pictured with his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, who died of a heart attack in 2015. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed pictured with his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, who died of a heart attack in 2015. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed pictured with his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, who died of a heart attack in 2015. Wam

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan launches Rashid Villages project on 10th anniversary of brother's death

Crown Prince of Dubai said humanitarian initiative will honour Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed's legacy

The National

September 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday launched a global humanitarian project in honour of his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Rashid Villages initiative – which aims to provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, health care and social services – would further his brother's legacy of compassion and generosity.

Sheikh Rashid, the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, died aged 33 on September 19, 2015 of a heart attack.

At the time, Sheikh Hamdan said he had “lost a best friend and a childhood companion” and he has continued to celebrate Sheikh Rashid's life in the years since.

“My brother’s impact will remain alive through Dubai’s humanitarian projects and initiatives that carry hope and goodness to the world,” Sheikh Hamdan said, in remarks shared by Dubai Media Office on Friday.

“Today, we launch Rashid Villages, an ambitious humanitarian initiative that bears the name of my late brother, a lasting tribute to his profound humanitarian legacy and a testament to the values that defined his life, ensuring that his impact endures both in Dubai and beyond.”

Improving lives

The first Rashid Village will be constructed in Kenya, over an area of 72 dunums (7.2 hectares), following sustainable principles that prioritise the use of renewable energy sources.

It will include fully furnished homes, a school serving 320 pupils, access to digital learning to plug gaps in education, and a health centre.

The philanthropic plan will also see the construction of a large mosque, a multipurpose hall with a capacity of over 500 people to host events and community activities, a football pitch and a sports academy.

The village will benefit from endowment-based commercial outlets to stimulate economic activity and provide sustainable income sources.

It will be developed with comprehensive infrastructure such as fire alarm systems, surveillance cameras to ensure security and safety, and a modern lighting network powered by solar panels.

The village is expected to benefit about 1,700 people, helping to transform lives and give new hope to hundreds of families.

The initiative will continue to expand its humanitarian impact by building a model village every year, further celebrating the legacy of Sheikh Rashid.

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Plastic tipping points
Our commentary on Brexit
More on this story
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
On Women's Day
Whiile you're here
School uniforms report
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
You might also like
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Zayed Sustainability Prize
more from Janine di Giovanni
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Tomorrow 2021
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping point
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
INDIA SQUADS

India squad for third Test against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

Transgender report
Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

MATCH SCHEDULE

Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Tuesday, April 24 (10.45pm)
Liverpool v Roma

Wednesday, April 25
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (10.45pm)

Europa League semi-final, first leg
Thursday, April 26
Arsenal v Atletico Madrid (11.05pm)
Marseille v Salzburg (11.05pm)

More from this story
On Women's Day
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Neighbourhood Watch
Tomorrow 2021
E-cigarette report
While you're here
Updated: September 19, 2025, 3:31 PM`
UAESheikh Hamdan bin MohammedDubaiHumanitarianism