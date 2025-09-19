Sheikh Hamdan launches Rashid Villages project on 10th anniversary of brother's death

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday launched a global humanitarian project in honour of his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Rashid Villages initiative – which aims to provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, health care and social services – would further his brother's legacy of compassion and generosity.

Sheikh Rashid, the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, died aged 33 on September 19, 2015 of a heart attack.

At the time, Sheikh Hamdan said he had “lost a best friend and a childhood companion” and he has continued to celebrate Sheikh Rashid's life in the years since.

“My brother’s impact will remain alive through Dubai’s humanitarian projects and initiatives that carry hope and goodness to the world,” Sheikh Hamdan said, in remarks shared by Dubai Media Office on Friday.

“Today, we launch Rashid Villages, an ambitious humanitarian initiative that bears the name of my late brother, a lasting tribute to his profound humanitarian legacy and a testament to the values that defined his life, ensuring that his impact endures both in Dubai and beyond.”

Improving lives

The first Rashid Village will be constructed in Kenya, over an area of 72 dunums (7.2 hectares), following sustainable principles that prioritise the use of renewable energy sources.

It will include fully furnished homes, a school serving 320 pupils, access to digital learning to plug gaps in education, and a health centre.

The philanthropic plan will also see the construction of a large mosque, a multipurpose hall with a capacity of over 500 people to host events and community activities, a football pitch and a sports academy.

The village will benefit from endowment-based commercial outlets to stimulate economic activity and provide sustainable income sources.

It will be developed with comprehensive infrastructure such as fire alarm systems, surveillance cameras to ensure security and safety, and a modern lighting network powered by solar panels.

The village is expected to benefit about 1,700 people, helping to transform lives and give new hope to hundreds of families.

The initiative will continue to expand its humanitarian impact by building a model village every year, further celebrating the legacy of Sheikh Rashid.

