Rich horse racing roots to football glory: Sheikh Ahmed's devoted service to sport will leave lasting legacy

UAE leaders have led a chorus of heartfelt tributes to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid after his death was announced on Monday.

The remarkable contributions of Sheikh Ahmed will be felt across all walks of life in the Emirates – with his passion for sport set to leave perhaps his most enduring legacy.

Sheikh Ahmed, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was pivotal to the pursuit of sporting glory in the emirate, from the football pitch to the racecourse.

His love of sport burnt bright for decades. He was the long-serving president of Al Wasl Sports Club, being part of a group of young men who helped to form the organisation from a small house in Zabeel in 1960.

He continued to be a driving force for the club for decades to come, helping the organisation make its mark in a variety of sports, including football, basketball, volleyball and handball.

Under his guidance, Al Wasl Football Club has cemented its status as one of the country's most decorated teams, securing eight UAE Pro League titles and taking on Asia's best in continental competitions.

In the 1999-2000 season, Al Wasl was honoured as the UAE's 'Club of the Century' by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai Media Office reported. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai M…

Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-2024 Adnoc Pro League match. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-20…

Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Du…

Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their match against Al Nasr during the 26th round of the Adnoc Pro League. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their mat…

Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vi…

Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: …

Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at a police graduation ceremony in the 1970s. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saee…













It received the prestigious accolade after clinching six league titles and finishing in the top two of the UAE Pro League for 11 consecutive seasons.

Al Wasl Sports Club paid homage to Sheikh Ahmed in a message on its social media channels.

Taking the reins

Sheikh Ahmed has also been central to the UAE becoming a global powerhouse in horse racing.

Sheikh Ahmed established Jebel Ali Racecourse and the adjoining stable in 1990, with its first race meetings held the following year.

Renowned British champion jockey Lester Piggott was among the sporting stars to ride into action on the Jebel Ali turf in its early years, helping set the stage for the emirate's crowning glory in the sport of kings.

The first Dubai World Cup was held in 1996 and has since grown to become one of the richest races on the calendar.

Jebel Ali Racecourse still hosts a number of major races each year, which attract thousands of spectators.

Jockey Oisin Murphy gallops to glory at Jebel Ali Racecourse in 2014. The National Show caption: Jockey Oisin Murphy gallops to glory at Jebel Ali Racecourse…

The historic racecourse, which is next to Emirates Golf Club near The Greens and Emirates Hills areas of Dubai, is now preparing for a bold new era.

An ambitious master plan has been unveiled to transform the area surrounding the racecourse into a sprawling urban district of islands featuring a network of walkable residential blocks with a public park at its heart.

The five square kilometre development will bring together equestrian venues, cultural institutions and mixed-use developments in what is being hailed as a “archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green”.

Jebel Ali Racecourse, is to be preserved under the forward-thinking strategy, and will continue to serve as a celebration of Sheikh Ahmed's immense contribution to sport in the UAE.

Sheikh Ahmed's illustrious CV as an owner featured some of the most coveted races on the European calendar, including the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Lockinge Stakes with Wassl, his first major runner, in 1983.

Dubai Racing Club – which organises the Dubai World Cup – paid homage to Sheikh Ahmed's crucial role in the development of the sport.

“Dubai Racing Club mourns the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” Dubai Racing Club wrote on X.

“A distinguished figure in the UAE, his remarkable legacy spans decades of contribution to the nation, with an enduring impact on sport, equestrianism and horse racing.

“His life was defined by dedication and service to his country, leaving a legacy that will remain an important part of the UAE’s sporting and national history.”