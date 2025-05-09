Dubai unveils master plan to transform historic Jebel Ali Racecourse area

An ambitious master plan has been unveiled to transform the area surrounding Dubai's historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/why-it-s-time-to-visit-jebel-ali-racecourse-dubai-s-hidden-treasure-1.811712" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/why-it-s-time-to-visit-jebel-ali-racecourse-dubai-s-hidden-treasure-1.811712">Jebel Ali Racecourse</a> into a sprawling urban district of islands featuring a network of walkable residential blocks with a public park at its heart. The 5 square kilometre development will bring together equestrian venues, cultural institutions and mixed-use developments in what is being hailed as a “archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green”. Jebel Ali Racecourse, which is located besides Emirates Golf Club, near to The Greens and Emirates Hills areas of Dubai, is to be preserved under the forward-thinking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/dubai-2040-how-urban-master-plan-will-transform-the-lives-of-residents-1.1187449" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/dubai-2040-how-urban-master-plan-will-transform-the-lives-of-residents-1.1187449">strategy</a>. The major project is being led by leading global architecture and design company Bjarke Ingels Group (Big) in partnership with A.R.M. Holding, a UAE-based private investment firm. Construction is expected to begin early next year, with phased development across housing, education, hospitality and public infrastructure. “Occupying the grounds of Dubai’s historic Jebel Ali Racecourse, this project is an archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green – reimagining the site not as a collection of objects in isolation, but as a living landscape of interconnected communities,” said Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of Big. He said a large central park will serve as a “green spine” to a community with a focus on sustainability and the environment. The urban district will featured shaded communal plazas and streets that encourage walking and cycling. Self-driving shuttles will be in operation in the area to provide easy access to public transportation. The initiative is just the latest large-scale development project to take shape in support of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to help the emirate oversee urban expansion to keep pace with rapid population growth. The master plan envisions a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/02/03/expo-2020-dubai-legacy-site-to-become-uaes-first-15-minute-city/" target="_blank" rel="">'20-minute city'</a> − allowing residents access to 80 per cent of their daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle. The Jebel Ali Racecourse revamp is one of several major development plans already in the works to cement Dubai's status as an attractive destination to live, work and do business. In October, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled an updated master plan to position Expo City Dubai as a catalyst for the emirate's development. The district – which hosted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/02/remembering-expo-2020-dubai-looking-back-at-the-pavilions/" target="_blank" rel="">Expo 2020 Dubai</a> and the Cop28 climate talks in 2023 – would become a “hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors” and was central to a long-term vision to “propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity”. Spanning 3.5 square kilometres, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 people and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors. In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed set out a new vision for Palm Jebel Ali – a luxury lifestyle mega project that will occupy an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah. The long-planned tourist attraction – spearheaded by leading developer Nakheel – will include 80 hotels and resorts, green spaces and other leisure and retail amenities spanning 13.4 square kilometres. The project will add about 110km of coastline to Dubai, offering beachside living to 35,000 families. The Dubai Walk Master Plan, announced in December, 2024, is to feature more than 3,000km of walkways and 110 new bridges and tunnels. It will include a walking network featuring 112km of waterfront paths, 124km of green walking paths and 150km of rural and mountain paths for pedestrians. Jebel Ali Racecourse has played a pivotal role in Dubai's meteoric rise to become a global powerhouse in horse racing. Its track and grandstand were constructed in 1990, with the inaugural racing season taking place the following year. Renowned British champion jockey Lester Piggott was among the sporting stars to ride into action on the Jebel Ali turf in its early years, helping set the stage for the emirate's crowning glory in the sport of kings. The first Dubai World Cup was held in 1996 and has since grown to become one of the richest races on the calendar, with a $12 million prize fund for grabs in this year's event. Jebel Ali Racecourse still hosts more than 70 races each year, which regularly attract more than 10,000 spectators.