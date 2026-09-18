Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid explores project tracing cultural history of Al Khuzam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has explored a landmark research project documenting the history of Al Khuzam, which has deep roots in Emirati culture.

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the initiative alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed.

The research traces Al Khuzam's evolution through three distinct phases – its origins as a way of steering camels and navigating the desert; its transition into everyday social attire and lifestyle; and its modern role as a symbol of Emirati identity, state news agency Wam reported.

The project draws on historical evidence from across the Arab world and documents how Al Khuzam is mentioned in Arabic poetry, where it carried associations with camels, travel, leadership and resilience.

It will document traditional crafting methods, beginning with the collection of wool. Fibres are spun into threads and braided into rope, before knots, rings and silver chains are added to combine functional utility with aesthetic value.

The project frames the craft as an integrated system of knowledge, skill, materials and human stories. It also emphasises the need to pass on these skills to younger generations.

Beyond the preservation of the craft, the project explores how Al Khuzam's visual language – its distinctive rings, threads and details – inspires contemporary design. Emirati entrepreneurs and designers have already developed bespoke collections drawing on its symbolism, repositioning Al Khuzam as a cultural product with global relevance.

The project aims to empower artisans, designers and entrepreneurs to expand the presence of Al Khuzam in modern society while maintaining its connection with Emirati heritage.