Preserving national heritage is our duty, Sheikh Mohammed says at launch of Al Maktoum Archives

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said archives chronicling the cultural heritage and legacy of the emirate's rulers and Al Maktoum family will serve as a pillar to strengthen the UAE's history.

Sheikh Mohammed attended the launch of Al Maktoum Archives on Sunday. The project is aimed at documenting and preserving the historic role of Dubai's rulers and Al Maktoum family in transforming the emirate into a modern, global destination, the Dubai Media Office reported.

"Al Maktoum Archives is a national archive and an open book offering insights on the history of governance in Dubai as a model for advancing development," Sheikh Mohammed said. “Al Maktoum Archives will be a new pillar for strengthening our national history and a reference for those seeking the secrets of our successes and the essence of the leadership and humanitarian experiences of men who dedicated their lives to serving the nation.

"Preserving our national heritage is our duty and the right of those who come after us. The story of a ruler is inseparable from the story of his people. The leaders and people of the UAE will remain one in spirit.”

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed attended the screening of a documentary called Rashid the Leader and a video about the emirate's rulers. The event included a display featuring the Al Maktoum family tree, as well as a collection of books and publications in the archives that tell the story of Dubai's leaders over the years.

The event featured an exhibition of historical photographs of Dubai's rulers dating back as far as 1894. Other leaders and senior officials in attendance included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Digital stories

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on a project to create a digital record of Dubai's rulers and Al Maktoum family. The aim of the initiative is to educate young talent in archiving and records management, the media office said.

The archives will serve as a reference point for decision makers, researchers, academics and people interested in "Dubai's leadership, intellectual, political, social and administrative legacy", it added.

"What sets Dubai’s journey apart is that it has never been merely an economic or urban success story – it is, above all, a human story led by rulers who made serving people their goal, improving life their mission and building human potential the purpose of every project," said Ahmed Al Murr, chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. "Al Maktoum Archives will document this exceptional experience and make it accessible to researchers and to current and future generations, so they can draw inspiration from its values of leadership, spirit of giving and devotion to the nation.”