UAE should have best government in the world, says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has urged his government teams to strive for global excellence as a new season of national priorities gets under way.

Sheikh Mohammed held his annual New Government Season Meeting, gathering senior officials to review achievements from the previous year and set the agenda for 2026-2027, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

"My message to my team has always been the same. I want the UAE government to be the best government in the world," Sheikh Mohammed said at the meeting, which was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of his teams over the past period, acknowledging that their work had helped raise the efficiency of government operations, accelerate the delivery of national priorities and advance public services.

He directed officials to redouble their efforts in the coming season, deepen integration between government entities and continue building work models that are more efficient, agile and forward-looking.

The meeting reviewed major accomplishments from the previous government season alongside upcoming priorities, initiatives and projects spanning the developmental, social and economic sectors.

Discussions also covered plans to strengthen co-ordination across government entities, invest in national talent and harness emerging technologies to support the UAE's competitiveness.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, attended the meeting alongside a number of ministers and senior officials. The annual gathering is a vital moment in the UAE's government calendar. It sets the tone for the year ahead and reinforces the leadership's commitment to results-driven public administration.

"We set out on a new season, carrying renewed energy, strong resolve and ambitions that match our country," Sheikh Mohammed said.