Wizz Air announces return to Abu Dhabi and Dubai with new routes

Wizz Air has announced plans to return to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a year after closing its UAE-based wing.

The low-cost airline said on Tuesday that the two UAE cities would be among four destinations returning to its network, alongside Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Amman in Jordan.

“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman are coming back with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights,” the airline said in a post on Instagram.

Wizz Air has yet to reveal a full breakdown of the 12 routes, including where they will fly to, when services will begin or how the 49 weekly flights will be divided among the four cities.

It is also unclear which of the airline group's European operations will serve the routes.

The announcement comes just over a year after Wizz Air Abu Dhabi ceased operations on September 1, 2025, ending the airline's five-year stint as a locally based low-cost airline in the UAE.

The company announced in July last year that it would suspend all locally based operations from the capital because of operational challenges and geopolitical instability.

At the time, the company said engine reliability issues were particularly problematic in the region's hot climate.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was launched in 2020 as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi's ADQ. Its network grew to connect the UAE capital with destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Despite closing its Abu Dhabi operation, Wizz Air continued to serve parts of the Middle East through flights operated by its European airlines. The latest announcement signals a renewed push into the region.

In June, Wizz Air announced its plans to introduce free Starlink satellite internet across its fleet from next year, becoming the first European ultra-low-cost carrier to adopt the technology.

The airline said passengers will be able to access high-speed internet throughout their journey, allowing them to browse the web, stream content and stay connected in the air without paying an additional fee.