UAE travel advisory: Flights delayed and cancelled from Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports

Flights to and from the UAE are facing disruption on Tuesday, with services at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport delayed or cancelled.

The disruption comes as volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau continues to affect air travel in Indonesia and beyond.

Flights between the UAE and Jakarta have been particularly affected, with Emirates airline and Etihad Airways cancelling services on Tuesday even as Indonesian authorities begin reopening airports.

Why are flights being disrupted?

Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted several times since September 4. Reuters Show caption: Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted several times since Septembe…

Air travel has been disrupted since Friday after a series of eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau, which lies in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Volcanic ash spread across Jakarta and the surrounding areas, forcing authorities to temporarily close eight airports, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the main gateway to the Indonesian capital.

Nearly 3,000 flights were disrupted and more than 340,000 passengers were affected by the closures.

Indonesia reopened Soekarno-Hatta and several other airports early on Tuesday after authorities determined conditions were safe for flights to resume. However, two airports remain closed and airlines are continuing to adjust schedules as operations recover.

A screen displays arrivals at Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after it reopened following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Reuters Show caption: A screen displays arrivals at Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta I…

Emirates has cancelled three Jakarta services on Tuesday: EK356 from Dubai to Jakarta, and EK357 and EK359 from Jakarta to Dubai.

Etihad flight EY475 between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta has also been cancelled, while other services between the two cities are affected.

Travellers have been advised to check the latest status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport, as routes from several cities are affected owing to the volcano.

Zayed International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport are running behind schedule on Tuesday.

Affected Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services include 3L134 from Trivandrum; 3L128 from Kochi; 3L112 from Ahmedabad; 3L312 from Sialkot; 3L336 from Multan; 3L016 from Bahrain; 3L044 from Kathmandu; 3L442 from Yerevan; 3L715 from Tbilisi; 3L731 from Baku; and 3L782 from Almaty.

Etihad services affected include EY303 and EY301 from Islamabad; EY299 from Karachi; EY277 from Peshawar; EY008 from Boston; EY201 from Mumbai; EY213 from Delhi; EY343 from Chennai; EY331 from Kochi; EY473 from Jakarta; EY556 from Riyadh; EY313 from Kabul; EY644 from Bahrain; and EY405 from Bangkok.

Etihad flight EY475 from Jakarta has been cancelled.

Other affected arrivals include Saudia flight SV572 from Riyadh, and Air India Express flight IX639 from Tiruchirappalli.

Departures

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services running behind schedule include 3L142 to Chennai; 3L134 to Trivandrum; 3L128 to Kochi; 3L112 to Ahmedabad; 3L312 to Sialkot; 3L336 to Multan; 3L016 to Bahrain; 3L044 to Kathmandu; 3L442 to Yerevan; 3L715 to Tbilisi; 3L731 to Baku; and 3L782 to Almaty.

Affected Etihad services include EY247 to Ahmedabad; EY303 and EY301 to Islamabad; EY299 to Karachi; EY277 to Peshawar; EY008 to Boston; EY201 to Mumbai; EY213 to Delhi; EY343 to Chennai; EY331 to Kochi; EY473 to Jakarta; EY556 to Riyadh; EY313 to Kabul; EY644 to Bahrain; and EY405 to Bangkok.

Etihad flight EY475 to Jakarta has been cancelled.

Air India Express flight IX639 to Tiruchirappalli and Saudia flight SV572 to Riyadh are also running behind schedule.

Dubai International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport are running behind schedule on Tuesday.

Flydubai services affected include FZ994 from Makhachkala; FZ1736 from Almaty; FZ1716 from Minsk; FZ580 from Colombo; FZ996 from Samara; and FZ1682 from Naples.

Emirates services running behind schedule include EK505 from Mumbai; EK309 from Beijing; EK527 from Hyderabad; EK531 from Kochi; EK511 from New Delhi; EK928 from Cairo; EK008 from London Heathrow; EK180 from Warsaw; EK098 from Rome; EK090 from Geneva; EK094 from Bologna; and EK082 from Lyon.

Other affected arrivals include Qeshm Air flight QB2210 from Tehran and QB2200 from Qeshm; Kenya Airways flight KQ304 from Nairobi; and SpiceJet flights SG5155 from Amritsar, SG5118 from Kochi and SG5060 from Mumbai.

Emirates flights EK357 and EK359 from Jakarta have been cancelled because of the volcanic ash disruption in Indonesia.

Departures

Some departures from Dubai International Airport have also been affected.

Delayed services include SpiceJet flights SG5014 and SG5023 to Mumbai, and SG5106 to New Delhi; flydubai flight FZ8563 to Moscow; Airblue flight PA811 to Multan; and Kenya Airways flight KQ305 to Nairobi.

Iraqi Airways flight IA120 to Kirkuk has been cancelled.

Emirates flight EK356 from Dubai to Jakarta has also been cancelled as a result of the volcano.