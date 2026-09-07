Sharjah Ruler launches scheme to bring retired people back to work part-time

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a plan to bring senior citizens, their spouses and retired people back to work part-time in the public sector.

The new system will provide flexible options which include working three days a week or specific hours, according to a social media post by the emirate's media office.

The aim of the new system is to provide a better work-life balance and improve family financial stability, the media office said on Monday.

There will also be employment opportunities for social assistance beneficiaries and those capable of working, to offer flexibility in the work environment, enhance family stability and quality of life and promote social participation among community members, the post said.

Male employees in Sharjah's public sector can retire at the age of 55, or once they have reached 20 years of service, according to the Sharjah government website. If an employee opts to retire before 55, they will receive only a percentage of their pension until full payments begin once they have reached the mandatory retirement age.

The same applies to female employees, except the mandatory age for them is 50. Women who have children under the age of 18 can retire at the age of 45.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also directed the employment of 1,200 Emiratis within the Sharjah government, as part of a move to ensure 3,000 UAE citizens are working in the emirate's public sector by the end of the year.

There were 1,800 Emiratis employed by the Sharjah government at the beginning of 2026, the media office said.

Last week, The National reported how Sheikh Dr Sultan had approved a monthly minimum wage of Dh20,000 ($5,445) for government employees in the emirate.