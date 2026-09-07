  • Canada condemns Iran's 'destabilising activities' in Middle East
  • Iran to hike top-tier petrol price from Tuesday
  • Hormuz shipping falls to lowest level since May after tanker strikes
  • US energy chief says no 'magic' behind Strait of Hormuz crossing claims
  • At least seven killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
  • US forces redirect 92 commercial vessels amid Iran blockade
  • Ghalibaf warns US of ‘faster, heavier’ response to any attack on Iran
Updated: September 07, 2026, 4:30 AM