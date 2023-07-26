Emiratis in Sharjah hail Ruler's jobs pledge as boost for local talent

Emiratis in Sharjah have said a Ruler's decree that work must be found for all citizens aged 18 to 60 will open up new opportunities and provide extra job security.

In a decision announced on Monday night, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said roles would be found for all job-seeking Emiratis in the emirate after a directorate had been misapplied over a law he issued in 2018.

He said it had led to a lack of job opportunities for citizens aged 30 and over.

"In practice, this law has been misinterpreted and has not been applied in the manner intended by the law; the Human Resources Directorate has stopped hiring those over the age of 30,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

His comments came as the UAE continues working to ensure the quota of Emiratis employed by private companies is met.

According to the latest census, there are 208,000 Emirati citizens in Sharjah, who account for 11.5 per cent of the emirate's total population. The number is almost evenly divided at 103,000 males and 105,000 females.

There has also been a huge increase in demand for jobs in Sharjah in recent months, Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

“We also face the problem of a lot of job applications, because our income is good,” he said.

“In Sharjah, we work only four days a week and we provide maternity leave, a yearly leave of 60 days and a fair standard of living.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan said Sharjah University graduates could expect a monthly salary of Dh25,000, as well as a housing allowance and other benefits.

Retain local talent

Emirati Mohammed Ali, 40, who lives in Sharjah is currently employed in another emirate.

He said the Sharjah government would benefit from employing citizens with more experience.

“They will be retaining local talent and making use of our experience,” the father of four said.

He said the decision would bring relief for many Emiratis when it comes to job security.

“Now I am no longer worried about losing my current job. I know that Sharjah will always have a job for me regardless of my age and for this, I am thankful and grateful to Sheikh Sultan," Mr Ali said.

"When they say a comfortable life for every resident, this is what it means. It means not having the risk of retirement or being made redundant hanging over your head.”

Mr Ali said being aged over 30 had always been deemed as unemployable.

“Today, after Sheikh Dr Sultan’s decision this will no longer be the case," he said.

“I still have a lot more to give at 40 and, I am sure, at 50 and even 60.”

Age no issue

Ahmed Al Marzooqi said the age factor had been a barrier to getting a job in Sharjah.

Father of one Ahmed Al Marzooqi, 30, who works for Sharjah government, said the age factor had been a significant barrier for Emiratis applying for government jobs.

“You would apply for a job and they would always request for experience," he said.

"So Emiratis would work anywhere to gain experience and when they would reapply to jobs in their field after gaining work experience, employers would say they were too old and prefer fresh graduates.

“Now at least we are confident that we won’t get turned away because of our age. We can gain work experience and later find a job.”

His sister, Ranya Al Marzooqi, 33, applied more than 10 years ago for a government job but didn't manage to secure one. When she turned 30, she was told there would be no position for her.

“I applied 10 years ago to the human resources directorate in Sharjah, long before I reached 30, and when I turned 30 they told me I was too old to be hired in the government and to look for a job in the private sector.”

Ms Al Marzooqi, who now works at a property agency in Dubai but lives in Sharjah, said she would reapply for a job in the government.

“I honestly never wanted to work in the private sector. The hours are long, salaries are low and the annual leave days are less than the government but I am grateful to have found a job,” she said.

“It is far away from where I live but I had no other options.”

Still have choices

Ahmed Abdelrzaq, 55, retired last year from his job in TV.

Ahmed Abdelrzaq, 55, retired last year from his job in TV. He had worked with various TV channels in the UAE, the last of which was in Abu Dhabi.

“You know when men start getting sick? When they are put on retirement,” said Mr Abdelrzaq, who owns a private production company.

“I had a friend call me the other day congratulating me that I can now work in my emirate.

"You have no idea what does to the emotional state of a retiree. To know that it isn’t the end of the line and you still have options.

“Sheikh Sultan isn’t just a Ruler, he is a father to us all. When they say they have provided everything for our comfort, they mean it.”