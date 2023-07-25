Ruler of Sharjah says jobs will be found for all Emiratis aged 18 to 60

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said that roles will be found for all job-seeking Emiratis between the ages of 18 and 60 in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan's decree that work must be found for all Emiratis who want it came when he referred to a previous edict that had been misapplied, state news agency Wam reported.

He said the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources had misapplied a law he issued in 2018, which resulted in nobody above the age of 30 being hired.

"I issued this law in 2018, and it makes it clear that each eligible person between the ages of 18 and 60 should be employed; no specific period of employment has been stated," Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

"However, in practice, this law has been misinterpreted and has not been applied in the manner intended by the law; the Human Resources Directorate has stopped hiring those over the age of 30.”

His comments came as the UAE continues working to ensure the quota of Emiratis employed by private companies is met.

According to the latest census, there are 208,000 Emirati citizens in Sharjah, who account for 11.5 per cent of the emirate's total population. The number is almost evenly divided at 103,000 males and 105,000 females.

The UAE government introduced the Emiratisation drive policy to boost the number of Emiratis who work in the private sector.

There has also been a huge increase in demand for jobs in Sharjah in recent months, Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

"We also face the problem of a lot of job applications, because our income is good," he said.

"In Sharjah, we work only four days a week, and we provide maternity leave, a yearly leave of 60 days, and a fair standard of living."

Sheikh Dr Sultan said Sharjah University graduates could expect a monthly salary of Dh25,000, as well as a housing allowance and other benefits.

He added that the employment process for the Sharjah Police and Civil Defence, as well as other universities and institutions, was ongoing, and the final tally of individuals employed would be announced before the end of the year.

“It is well known that salaries in the Emirate of Sharjah have increased and adjustments have been made, but we have retirees from before these increases who receive a monthly retirement salary of about Dh12,000, while new retirees receive a retirement salary of Dh17,500," Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

"When both groups go to the market, they buy their basic needs at fixed prices, such as bread and others, of the same value, so the old retiree will not get a special reduction, and accordingly I raised their pension salaries."