President Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid Al Adha prayers

Following the prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshippers

Jun 28, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers on Wednesday morning alongside fellow worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, Dr Omar Al Darei, director general of the UAE Fatwa Council, emphasised the importance of family bonds.

Sheikh Mohamed shared images on social media and wished the Rulers of the emirates and leaders around the world a happy and blessed Eid Al Adha.

"To the Rulers of the emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world, I wish you a blessed Eid Al Adha and pray that God grants continued peace and happiness to our nation and to the people of the world," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers.

He then visited the tomb of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

On Tuesday, he sent messages of congratulations to kings, emirs and presidents across the Arab world on the eve of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed called for the continued progress, prosperity and stability of their nations and people.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to leaders across the region.

Thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques across the Emirates on Wednesday to perform prayers on the first morning of the festival.

Eid Al Adha – the “festival of the sacrifice” – is marked during Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. It is also the time the annual Hajj pilgrimage is performed.

