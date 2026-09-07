Abu Dhabi Police drive home safety message as crash video racks up millions of views

Abu Dhabi Police have delivered a fresh safety message to the public after shocking footage of a multi-vehicle crash in the emirate went viral.

The force released footage on Friday of a series of traffic accidents that unfolded after a two-vehicle crash on a main road.

The video highlighted how stopping in the middle of the road and failing to clear the site of an accident can lead to dangerous collisions within seconds.

The incident unfolded when a driver collided with a pick-up truck, flipping it on to the motorway. Other motorists slowed or stopped to look at the scene, and a group of young drivers got out of their vehicles to try to warn oncoming traffic.

One driver stopped a white Land Cruiser across the lane, apparently to shield the group of motorists out on the road. A Nissan Patrol then crashed into the rear of the Land Cruiser.

Seven vehicles were damaged, and five people were hurt, with four sustaining minor injuries and the Nissan Patrol driver sustaining moderate injuries, according to Brig Musallam Al Junaibi, director of traffic violations collection at Abu Dhabi Police’s traffic department and patrols.

The dramatic footage garnered millions of views on social media, with the senior officer stressing that releasing such video was key to raising awareness of dangerous road behavior.

“We have many campaigns and initiatives to boost awareness among drivers to improve their behaviour,” Brig Junaibi said. “Many accidents happen due to distraction in the UAE. If motorists kept focusing while driving, then we can avoid many traffic accidents.”

'He would be dead'

The initial crash brought traffic to a halt, but other motorists slowed or stopped to look at the scene, causing a pile-up. Brig Junaibi said that this showed how quickly “rubbernecking” can turn deadly. Had the Nissan struck the Land Cruiser's driver-side door instead of its rear, he said, the outcome would probably have been fatal.

“If the Nissan hit the driver’s door, then he would be dead,” he said. “The Land Cruiser driver sustained a minor injury and all passengers involved were later discharged from hospital,” Brig Junaibi added.

He said the actions of the motorists who tried to alert other drivers were well-intentioned, but warned that stopping on a motorway to help can put people at greater risk. “We always want people to take proper action – their safety is a priority,” Brig Junaibi said.

Both subsequent accidents were caused by distraction, highlighting the dangers of motorists taking their eyes off the road. “One second of distraction can cause a serious accident on the highway,” he said.

What drivers should do

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists involved in a crash to move their vehicle to the nearest exit or another safe location whenever possible rather than stopping in a traffic lane.

“If the vehicle can’t be moved, drivers should contact the command and control centre on 999 and wait in a safe location for police assistance,” Brig Junaibi said. “We have police patrols that can be in any location in three minutes to secure the area,” he added.