Abu Dhabi Police release pile-up video to warn drivers about rubbernecking risks

Abu Dhabi Police have released footage of a series of traffic accidents that unfolded after a two-vehicle crash on a main road.

The video highlights how stopping in the middle of the road and failing to clear the site of an accident can lead to dangerous collisions within seconds.

The initial crash brought traffic to a halt, with other motorists slowing or stopping to look at the scene as other vehicles approached them, causing a pile-up.

The video also captured motorists getting out of their cars in the middle of the road, flashing lights to signal incoming traffic to stop, but instead blocking the road.

Abu Dhabi Police said stopping in the middle of the road for any reason posed a serious risk to all road users. Rubbernecking is an offence in the UAE that can lead to a fine of Dh1,000 ($272).

Officials stressed that slowing down or stopping to look at an incident is a major cause of secondary crashes, because it can distract other drivers and disrupt the flow of traffic.

Drivers involved in an accident are urged to move their vehicle to the nearest exit or a safe location whenever possible, rather than remain stopping in a lane. Clearing the road quickly helps to protect those involved in the initial incident, as well as other motorists.

Police said that, if a vehicle is unable to move after a collision, drivers should call the Command and Control Centre on 999 for assistance. The prompt reporting of accidents helps authorities respond more quickly, prevents the situation from escalating and eases the flow of traffic, authorities said.

Drivers should remain in a safe location and wait for the authorities to arrive rather than attempting to manage the situation in the middle of traffic. Drivers have also been reminded to maintain their focus while driving.