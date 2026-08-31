Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to follow rules around school buses

With thousands of students across the UAE getting back on school buses this week as the new academic year begins, Abu Dhabi Police have issued a reminder to motorists to follow school bus rules to keep children safe.

Pupils' safety is a shared responsibility that requires the integration of roles among the family, school and road users, said Brig Gen Suhail Siyah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Abu Dhabi.

He called on drivers to double their attention, caution, and vigilance while driving near schools, reduce speeds, adhere to road signs and traffic instructions, and give priority to pupils at pedestrian crossings, the force said on social media on Monday.

With the term starting this week, roads around schools and residential areas are expected to be busier in the early mornings and afternoons, as buses make their pick-up and drop-off rounds. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extra caution near schools and school buses and to follow traffic rules.

Motorists must come to a complete stop when a school bus extends its side “stop” sign and must maintain a distance of at least five metres from the vehicle. Failing to stop when the signal is activated carries a fine of Dh1,000 and 10 black points on the driver’s licence, the force confirmed.

Here's a breakdown of school bus rules in the UAE and what motorists, students, parents and school bus staff need to know.

What motorists need to know

School areas have lower speed limits, and motorists must always drive cautiously. Drivers should reduce their speed even on seemingly clear roads, as children may unexpectedly cross or move between vehicles.

Speeding fines vary based on the severity of the driver's breach of the speed limit, and range from Dh300 to Dh3,000.

Motorists must stop completely the moment a school bus activates its side “stop” sign or flashing lights – whether they are behind the bus or approaching from the opposite direction on a two-way road without a physical barrier.

They must also keep at least five metres away from a stationary school bus with its stop sign out and never overtake a school bus that has stopped to load or unload students, even if the road appears clear.

Drivers are advised to slow down near schools, bus stops and residential streets during peak drop-off and pick-up hours, typically between 7am and 8am, and again between 1pm and 3pm.

Rules students and parents need to know

Parents and students must arrive at the designated site at least five minutes before the scheduled pick-up time and wait well back from the kerb until the bus has come to a complete stop and the doors have opened. Parents should wait with young children until the bus has departed.

Pupils must cross only when signalled by the driver or bus attendant and always from the front of the bus, where the driver can see them. Pupils must always wear seat belts (where fitted) for the entire journey and keep the aisle clear. They are advised not to lean out of windows, shout or distract the driver.

What bus drivers and attendants must know

Bus drivers must strictly follow speed limits, especially in residential zones and near school gates, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns. They should undergo regular training on emergency procedures, first aid and child safeguarding, as required by school transport regulations.

A headcount is a must at every pick-up and drop-off to ensure no child is left on board or left behind. The bus should not move while a student is still boarding, seated near an open door, or crossing in front of or behind the vehicle.

Bus drivers should maintain the vehicle, ensuring that the stop-arm signal, hazard lights, seat belts, first-aid kit and emergency exits are in working order before each trip. They should also promptly communicate delays to parents and the school.

Rules for transport operators

The bus must be painted yellow with the words "School Bus" inscribed in English and Arabic. There must be an attendant to monitor the students on the bus.

Buses must have proper air conditioning, emergency exits and GPS installed. Operators must monitor school buses and inspect them for cleanliness.

Operators must place a fire extinguisher on buses that are 10 metres long. For buses longer than 10 metres, two fire extinguishers are required.