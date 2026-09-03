Dubai Police impound more than 13,000 e-scooters in campaign against reckless riding

Dubai Police confiscated 13,657 e-scooters so far this year, as authorities clamp down on riders flouting traffic rules.

There is no tolerance for dangerous riding, including travelling at speeds exceeding 60kph on public roads, said Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of the general department of traffic at Dubai Police. E-scooters are limited to 20kph on designated routes and riders must be at least 16 years old.

He said police patrols would take action against riders who break traffic rules by using pavements and markets, crossing roads dangerously, weaving between lanes, or riding outside approved zones. Dubai Police said the move was necessary to prevent deaths and severe injuries.

E-scooter users have also been reminded to meet basic safety requirements for riding, including wearing a helmet and reflective vest and adhering to signals, signs and police instructions. E-scooters must be equipped with a white front light and reflector, as well as a red rear light and reflector. Their brakes must also be in good working condition.

"Compliance with the law is not an option, but a fundamental responsibility for protecting lives and road safety," Brig bin Suwaidan said.

Dubai Police have cracked down on reckless e-scooter riding to ensure public safety. Photo: Dubai Police Show caption: Dubai Police have cracked down on reckless e-scooter riding …

Putting brakes on modifications

The latest enforcement drive follows an announcement in July, when Dubai Police outlined plans for tougher legislation to hold parents accountable for their children's use of e-scooters. Officials referred to a rise in cases of e-scooters being illegally modified to reach speeds of up to 120kph.

Dubai Police are working with the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority to tighten regulations in response to growing concern over irresponsible riding among young people.

Ministry of Interior data revealed that in 2025 there was a 97 per cent increase in major e-scooter accidents compared with the previous year, with cases jumping from 61 to 120.

Permitted areas

In Dubai, riders must hold a permit issued by the RTA. Permit holders may ride in designated areas, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, City Walk, Palm Jumeirah, Karama, Mankhool and Al Quoz 4.

In Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre permits e-scooter use in designated zones including Reem Island, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Dana, parts of Al Bateen, the Corniche and Marina.

Rules for riding e-scooters