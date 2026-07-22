UAE parents urged to curb children's use of e-scooters after accidents double

Parents have been urged to take responsibility for their children’s use of e-scooters after a large increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles.

Data from the Ministry of Interior has revealed in 2025 there was a 97 per cent increase in major e-scooter accidents compared with the previous year – a jump from 61 to 120.

Alongside these figures, Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE conducted an e-scooter perception study and found that 93 per cent of UAE residents witness e-scooter riders behaving unsafely or recklessly, while 90 per cent personally feel unsafe because of the way e-scooters are used.

Children under 16 have been banned from using e-scooters in the UAE since 2022 and Dr Mustafa Aldah, from MA Traffic Consulting in Dubai, says parents must take an active role in making the roads safer for everyone.

“I have met a number of parents whose children have been injured, whether as pedestrians or riders,” he told The National.

“I don't think children at that age would accept an explanation that they are 'too inexperienced', but sadly it is inexperience and the lack of safety gear that contributes to injuries.”

Dr Aldah believes a mandatory registration tied to an Emirates ID when purchasing would be a deterrent to dangerous riding.

“Many adults buy scooters for kids who cannot yet safely use them, and when the children end up in hospital, that is when parents learn,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE study showed that 60 per cent of UAE residents believe e-scooters meet an important transport need.

“We can optimise our society to use them safely and to our advantage, with minimal life-changing injuries,” said Dr Aldah.

Blanket bans and restrictions

Greece and Ireland are the latest countries to announce bans on e-scooter use by children.

Ireland stepped up requirements for e-scooter users on Monday. Users must be at least 18, wear a helmet and hold a licence to operate the vehicle. Prime Minister Micheal Martin had previously said he was leaning towards a complete ban on e-scooters.

In Greece, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Giorgos Kotsiras, says the country will ban users under 17, increase fines for reckless riding and make insurance compulsory. The country reported about 400 e-scooter-related injuries among children last year.

Blanket bans are in effect in many cities and some countries. Paris banned rental e-scooters in 2023, while private scooters are still allowed if ridden within speed limits. In the UK, private e-scooter use is illegal in public spaces.

In Abu Dhabi they are permitted on cycle paths, while in the Netherlands they are only allowed on roads with a maximum speed limit of 20kph.

E-scooter riders on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Here to stay

Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, said legislation in the UAE is not the issue but rather the communication and enforcement. For young people, he emphasised education.

“We have to be relevant to them. It's all about explaining the laws and dangers to them, and as parents making sure that we are behaving properly,” he said. He added that since scooters are here to stay, making people aware of how to properly use them is essential.

“There's an undeniable need for this kind of transportation all over the world,” said Mr Edelmann. “I think in particular in the UAE and in countries where it's quite hot and the public transportation infrastructure is still being developed.”