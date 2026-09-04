  • Israeli military claims 'operational control' of Ali Al Taher ridge
  • Trump welcomes reports Syria seeking to offer alternative to Hormuz
  • EU joins US economic pressure campaign against Iran
  • 13 Iranian military personnel killed in latest round of US strikes
  • Katz claims economic woes stoke fears of uprising in Iran
  • Kuwait strongly condemns repeated Iranian aggression
Updated: September 04, 2026, 3:50 AM