Martin Odegaard praises Arsenal's fighting spirit after comeback win against Chelsea

Arsenal showed the resilience of champions as they came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Emirates Stadium and maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were stunned after only 77 seconds when Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea, reacting quickest after Reece James’ free-kick confused the Arsenal defence.

The £117 million summer signing’s volley was the first goal Arsenal have conceded this season, ending their early defensive perfection and providing Chelsea with an ideal start to a pulsating London derby.

There was a nasty incident minutes later when Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez was left clutching his face after being caught in the face by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' left boot.

Martinez threw himself towards a loose ball in the area in an attempt to smother the danger at the same time that Gabriel was trying to get a touch.

The Argentine received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being allowed to continue. Brazilian defender Gabriel escaped any punishment.

Arsenal then showed the type of resolve that carried them to a first Premier League crown in 22 years.

Chelsea were forced increasingly deep as the champions attacked in waves, with Emiliano Martinez denying Bukayo Saka, and Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana making crucial blocks to preserve their advantage.

The pressure finally told in the 25th minute when Kai Havertz, facing his former club, beat Martinez at his near post with a composed finish to level the scores.

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Chelsea remained dangerous, however, with captain James forcing David Raya into a save from distance before Pedro Neto struck the post following an excellent solo run.

Arsenal got themselves in front five minutes into the second half when Havertz cleverly allowed the ball to run across him, creating space for Martin Odegaard to finish beyond Martinez.

The Arsenal captain’s second goal in three league appearances completed the comeback and proved enough to settle a high-quality contest.

The victory leaves Arsenal alongside Manchester City as the only teams with a 100 per cent record after three matches. It also extends their Premier League winning run to eight games, stretching back into last season.

For Arteta, this was an important early test against a Chelsea side that had also won their opening two matches and arrived with renewed ambition after spending close to £350 million during the summer transfer window.

Gunners captain Odegaard was pleased with how his team reacted to going behind.

"It was a big game, massive game, [against a] tough opponent and we got there in the end, so brilliant," he told Sky Sports.

"Our mentality is to keep fighting. We have shown that many times. We never want to concede early but the reaction is top. We got our reward in [the] end and the response was brilliant. We showed our quality with and without the ball and the result reflects that."

Chelsea finished 33 points behind Arsenal last season, but there was little to suggest such a gulf between the teams on this occasion.

Rogers has already scored twice and provided an assist in his first three league appearances, while Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer give Chelsea considerable attacking threat.

Xabi Alonso, though, must find answers defensively.

Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League since January 17, while both Arsenal goals exposed vulnerabilities. Martinez will feel he could have done better for Havertz’s equaliser, while Chelsea’s defence gave Odegaard too much time and space for the winner.

“It hurts,” Alonso said afterwards. “It has been a very intense game with different moments. It was a tight game, with details, but you are never happy if you lose.”