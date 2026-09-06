Everton v Man United ratings: Johnson 4, Maitland-Niles 8; Cunha 5, Rashford 7

A last-gasp wonder goal on his debut from Ainsley Maitland-Niles earned Everton a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

After a goalless first half with few chances, with Bruno Fernandes going closest when last week's hat-trick hero hit the crossbar, United took the lead immediately after the break. Bryan Mbeumo picked up the ball on the right, cut inside unchallenged before surging across the pitch and firing home an excellent finish.

Everton remained in the game, though, and would level the scores with seven minutes to go when winger Tyrique George received the ball off substitute Hayden Hackney before cracking an unstoppable drive into the top corner inside Senne Lemmens' near post.

But five minutes later, United had regained the lead when Luke Shaw's fine cross from the left was headed past a despairing Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal by United substitute Benjamin Sesko.

The last word, though, was to go to a home substitute in stoppage time. And what a word it was as Maitland-Niles, Everton's midweek signing from French side Lyon, sent a stunning finish into the top corner from outside the box to send home fans wild.

David Moyes' side, who endured a disastrous transfer deadline day, remain unbeaten matches, having won one and drawn two, leaving them in eighth place having won one and drawn two leaving them in eighth place. The Toffees are one point and three places ahead of United, who have lost one, won one and drawn one so far.

What they said:

Everton goalscorer Maitland-Niles: “It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that's why you get those results.

“It's amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I'm happy about.

“I came in to work hard. It's a team full of hard workers so I fit right in. I'm going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more.”

Man United manager Michael Carrick: "I thought there were a lot of good things in that game for us. We played some good football and looked dangerous at times, for the most part I thought we defended really well as a team. They were two great strikes [for Everton] to be fair.

“A few more balls went into the box, made it a little bit more difficult for us when we should have seen out of the game. We're disappointed that we didn't come away with a win.

“Of course we don't want to concede goals. Today was different to the others, it was about finishing the game off more than anything because we were in a really good position.”

Everton ratings:

Jordan Pickford – 6/10: Could only watch when Fernandes's early volley hit bar, and was left grasping at thin air as Cunha sent a glorious chance over. He had no chance with Mbeumo's goal. Got hand to Sesko's header but could not keep it out.

Merlin Rohl – 5/10: Versatile German, asked to fill Everton's infamous void at right-back, was given a tough time by Rashford and it was not a shock when booked for foul on England attacker in second half. Played an inch-perfect cross to set up Barry's chance late in the first half. Wasted at full-back as looks a player going forward.

James Tarkowski – 7/10: Tremendous, goal-saving last-ditch tackle from centre-half to deny Cunha a certain goal after an hour. Another good block to turn Tielemans drive away for corner minutes later. Caught out by Shaw's cross for Sesko's goal.

Jarrad Branthwaite – 8/10: First shot on target for Everton in first-half injury-time but low drive was straight at keeper. A brilliant sliding tackle to deny Rashford, followed by a block minutes later, had the home crowd on their feet. Saw another flicked header saved.

Vitali Mykolenko – 6/10: Another Everton player was left for dead by Rashford's pace in the opening 45 minutes. Allowed Mbeumo to cut inside and fire United into the lead with any sort of challenge on the Cameroonian.

James Garner – 7/10: Can look nonchalant in possession, although one second-half slip gifted a chance to Mbeumo. Produced some nice touches. Switched to right-back when Rohl taken off only to immediately go down with a problem before going off.

Harrison Armstrong – 6/10: Young midfielder, whose potential sale sparked mutiny among Everton fans, picked up 13th-minute booking for wrapping his arm around Fernandes's head. Not the impact Everton would have liked from their highly-rated teenager.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 6/10: Key playmaker for Everton, but not really in the mix here. One dangerous ball, just after United went 1-0 up, almost picked out Brennan. Fluffed a shot with his weaker right foot on the hour mark, then failed to connect properly with another chance, this time with his favoured left.

Brennan Johnson – 4/10: Guilty of not tracking back early in game as Shaw and Rashford caused problems down Everton's right. Silly booking for sliding challenge that took down Cunha. Saw couple of chances before hour mark go begging, infuriating home fans by failing go even get a shot away with second opportunity.

Tyrique George – 7/10: Winger had beating of Dalot at times but did not have enough impact with the final ball until he suddenly blasted a strike into the top corner to make it 1-1 for his first Everton goal. Some fine tracking back as well.

Thierno Barry – 6/10: Should have been booked for 10th-minute dive looking for penalty. Had Everton's first big opportunity just before half-time but headed over bar.

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish (On for Brennan, 66') – 7/10: Home fans welcomed his return to action after he was re-signed on loan from Manchester City. Fouled a few times, as usual, and has not lost the ability to skip past players.

Hayden Hackney (On for Rohl, 75') – 7/10: Immediately lively. He played under United manager Carrick at Middlesbrough, but landed a blow on his old boss by assisting George's goal. Drilled shot over in stoppage-time.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (On for Garner, 77') – 8/10: Deadline-day signing, making his debut as Everton's third right-back of the match, albeit Garner had been there for less than two minutes. Couldn't prevent Shaw getting cross in for United's second only to curl home sensational finish to make it 2-2.

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens – 6/10: Conceded twice in all three games now. Far from the heroics of last season here. Punched a late header away, only to be beaten by George in a minute later at his near post. And then again by top minute strike in stoppage time.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10: Fernandes had a word with him after an poor early ball, then the referee after a foul. Volleyed towards goal on 20 as United started to take control. Read a 77th minute attack and tackled well. Booked. David Moyes thought he should have been booked twice.

Harry Maguire – 6/10: Went down with a very early head injury and lots of blood in front of the sell out 52,302 crowd. Got up and continued like nothing had happened. Booked.

Lisandro Martinez – 6/10: Headed a cross out for a 66th minute corner, then put a foot in to stop an Everton attack a minute later. Comfortable playing the ball forward to Mainoo.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Overlapped with Rashford effectively, especially when debutant Johnson didn’t go with him. Blocked a shot early in second half from Barry. Booked. Super cross to Sesko for the second.

Youri Tielemans – 6/10: Good early block as United found their feet after Maguire’s injury. Shot on target in opening 20 minutes. Nutmegged his man to take the whole Everton midfield out. Shot deflected after hour mark. Better.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7/10: Serenaded in song by the United fans once again. The coolest of challenges on 78 to stop an Everton attack as the crowd were up and Fernandes was down injured. All was fine until it wasn’t.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6/10: Knocked a ball to Fernandes, who volleyed on to bar. Defended well in first half, then changed the game with his goal just after the break, dancing in from wide, avoiding challenges before shooting low with his left. Tried similar later in half but Branthwaite blocked his shot.

Bruno Fernandes – 6/10: Side-footed a volley against the crossbar early on, then smashed to the ground by Armstrong, who was booked. Often fouled – and booed by Evertonians for his reactions. Couple of poor balls. VAR check for a penalty on 62 – not given. Wild shot over just after hour. Needed to find his range.

Marcus Rashford – 7/10: Confident, fast and effective. Beat Rohl, who didn’t play badly, superbly to set up Cunha chance. His teammates got him the ball; he beat his man time and again. Set up Cunhaagain on hour with a lay off.

Matheus Cunha – 5/10: Shot over after 20 minutes when Rashford set him up. Fouled by Johnson, who was booked. Needed more from him.

Substitutes:

Benjamin Sesko (On for Cunha, 70') – 7/10: Had a free header but sent effort wide, then headed in a Shaw cross to give United lead. That should have been enough to kill the game and mean three points. It didn’t.

Patrick Dorgu (On for Rashford, 70') – 5/10: Came on only for the game to go mad.

Leny Yoro (On for Dalot, 84') – N/A.

Andrey Santos (On for Mainoo, 84') – N/A.

Noussair Mazraoui (On for Shaw, 90+1') – N/A.