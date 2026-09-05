UAE response team begins search and rescue efforts in flood-stricken Nepal as aid drive continues

A UAE humanitarian task force has joined forces with Nepali authorities on an urgent mission to find survivors of a series of flash floods that have devastated the Himalayan country.

An Emirati search and rescue team – which landed in Nepal on Friday – has already begun critical work on the ground in a race against time to save lives.

The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides, which swept Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet on August 26, has crossed 1,300, with more than 5,500 people still missing.

The emergency response team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, the Dubai Police search and rescue team, and the UAE Aid Agency.

The mission includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.

The Emirati rescue unit inspected areas affected by the floods and mudslides to assess damage, co-ordinate relief efforts and identify the needs of stricken communities.

They also began field operations on the ground in partnership with Nepali authorities to support search and rescue work.

Rescue operations continue

Emergency teams are working around the clock in the hunt to find survivors – more than a week after the natural disaster struck.

Even as the grim death toll mounts, remarkable rescues are giving new hope to those navigating challenging conditions to save lives.

On Friday, The National reported that two men were pulled out alive from a tunnel ⁠linked to a hydropower ​station in Nepal, nine days after the flash floods.

Dramatic video footage showed the moment Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan were rescued from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station where they worked before being airlifted to an army hospital in Kathmandu. The body of a third person was also found.

Aid drive

The UAE is continuing to provide crucial aid supplies to help people grappling with the aftermath of the floods, which destroyed thousands of homes.

UAE relief teams have begun to distribute food and other essential goods to those most affected in flood-hit areas.

The assistance is part of a $10 million aid package announced last week, which is being delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE has transported 148 tonnes of aid – including food, shelter materials and power generators – on three planes in response to the deadly floods.