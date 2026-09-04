UAE search and rescue team arrives in Nepal to boost urgent flood response

An Emirati search and rescue team on Friday landed in Nepal to deliver urgent humanitarian support in the wake of devastating flash floods which have been killed more than 1,200 people - with thousands more still missing.
The emergency task force were flown to the disaster-stricken Himalayan country on a UAE relief plane also carrying 20 tonnes of additional aid.
A glacier collapse and landslide caused severe flash flooding last Wednesday, leading to widespread destruction at the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet.
The crucial on-the-ground effort is part of a $10 million relief package announced last Thursday, being delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.
The National reported this week that the UAE flew 83 tonnes of food supplies and shelter materials to Nepal. A second aircraft delivered 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including basic food items, essential goods and power generators.
The third Emirati aircraft was received by Dr Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation; Joint Secretary Ram Kaji Khadka, Division Head of Central Asia, West Asia and Africa at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal; and Dr Ahmed Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.
Mr Al Shamsi said the UAE relief mission aimed to bolster response operations in affected areas and assist search and rescue operations in co-ordination with the Nepalese authorities.
The specialist team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, the Dubai Police search and rescue team and the UAE Aid Agency. The mission includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.