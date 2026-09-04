UAE search and rescue team arrives in Nepal to boost urgent flood response

An Emirati search and rescue team on Friday landed in Nepal to deliver urgent humanitarian support in the wake of devastating flash floods which have been killed more than 1,200 people - with thousands more still missing.

The emergency task force were flown to the disaster-stricken Himalayan country on a UAE relief plane also carrying 20 tonnes of additional aid.

A glacier collapse and landslide caused severe flash flooding last Wednesday, leading to widespread destruction at the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet.

The crucial on-the-ground effort is part of a $10 million relief package announced last Thursday, being delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The National reported this week that the UAE flew 83 tonnes of food supplies and shelter materials to Nepal. A second aircraft delivered 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including basic food items, essential goods and power generators.

The third Emirati aircraft was received by Dr Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation; Joint Secretary Ram Kaji Khadka, Division Head of Central Asia, West Asia and Africa at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal; and Dr Ahmed Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

Previous slide Next slide Emergency workers carry a survivor found in a tunnel at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal. Reuters Show caption: Emergency workers carry a survivor found in a tunnel at the …

A survivor is rescued from a tunnel at a hydropower plant, after the devastating flash flood in Nepal. EPA Show caption: A survivor is rescued from a tunnel at a hydropower plant, a…

The Nepali search operation has been focused on tunnels at the country's hydropower sites. Reuters Show caption: The Nepali search operation has been focused on tunnels at t…

A hydropower tunnel survivor is flown to Kathmandu to receive treatment. Reuters Show caption: A hydropower tunnel survivor is flown to Kathmandu to receiv…

A survivor found at the the Trishuli-3A hydropower site. Thousands of people are still missing in Nepal. Reuters Show caption: A survivor found at the the Trishuli-3A hydropower site. Tho…

A worker rescued from a hydropower tunnel in the flood-hit Rasuwa district of Nepal. EPA Show caption: A worker rescued from a hydropower tunnel in the flood-hit R…

A survivor is carried to safety at a tunnel in the Rasuwa district. Reuters Show caption: A survivor is carried to safety at a tunnel in the Rasuwa di…

Nepali authorities are searching for survivors after the flash flood that has left more than 1,000 dead. Reuters Show caption: Nepali authorities are searching for survivors after the fla…

A rescued worker is treated outside a tunnel at the hydropower site in the Rasuwa district, which was devastated by the flood. EPA Show caption: A rescued worker is treated outside a tunnel at the hydropow…

















Mr Al Shamsi said the UAE relief mission aimed to bolster response operations in affected areas and assist search and rescue operations in co-ordination with the Nepalese authorities.

The specialist team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, the Dubai Police search and rescue team and the UAE Aid Agency. The mission includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.