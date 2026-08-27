Nepali Society UAE expresses sorrow over loss of life caused by devastating flood

The Nepali Society UAE has expressed its deep sorrow over the loss of life caused by the torrential floods in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and Tibet.

More than 160 people are known to have died, and more than 1,000 are missing after a wall of mud and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river, sending catastrophic floods through towns and valleys. The death toll stood at 162 as of Thursday morning.

The UAE is home to an estimated 700,000 Nepalis, making them one of the country’s largest resident communities.

“In this tragic hour, we offer our heartfelt tributes to all those who lost their lives and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” said Jeevan Pengeni, general secretary of Nepali Society UAE, in a statement on Facebook.

“Furthermore, we earnestly request the relevant authorities to move forward effectively with the prompt search and rescue of missing citizens, proper medical treatment for the injured, and relief and rehabilitation for the affected families.

“During this difficult time of disaster, we wish for the unity, support, and humanitarian cooperation among all Nepalis residing both within the country and abroad to become even stronger.

“The Nepali Society UAE expresses its commitment to standing by all affected Nepali brothers and sisters in their time of grief.”

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed “its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and victims and to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and its people over this tragedy, as well its wishes for a speedy recovery of all the injured."

“The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal over the victims of floods and landslides, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people, as well as significant damage,’ the ministry said in a statement on X.