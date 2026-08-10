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  • A boy holds uncooked spring rolls as he wades through a flooded area after a heavy overnight rain in Barangay Marulas, Kawit, Cavite. Reuters
    A boy holds uncooked spring rolls as he wades through a flooded area after a heavy overnight rain in Barangay Marulas, Kawit, Cavite. Reuters
  • A man wades through a waist-deep flood with his dog after a heavy overnight rain in Barangay Marulas. Reuters
    A man wades through a waist-deep flood with his dog after a heavy overnight rain in Barangay Marulas. Reuters
  • People wade through a waist-deep flood in Barangay Marulas. Reuters
    People wade through a waist-deep flood in Barangay Marulas. Reuters
  • Motorists commute along a flooded street after heavy rain in Manila. AFP
    Motorists commute along a flooded street after heavy rain in Manila. AFP
  • Pedestrians cross a flooded street after heavy rain in Manila. AFP
    Pedestrians cross a flooded street after heavy rain in Manila. AFP
  • Continuous rain caused by the southwest monsoon that is being intensified by Typhoon Dolphin caused flooding in Manila and elsewhere. AFP
    Continuous rain caused by the southwest monsoon that is being intensified by Typhoon Dolphin caused flooding in Manila and elsewhere. AFP
  • More than 1,700 individuals are evacuated to a temporary shelter in Barangay Sta. Ana, municipality of San Mateo, Rizal. Reuters
    More than 1,700 individuals are evacuated to a temporary shelter in Barangay Sta. Ana, municipality of San Mateo, Rizal. Reuters
  • Residents wade through ankle-deep floodwaters in Barangay Gitnang Bayan I, San Mateo, Rizal. AFP
    Residents wade through ankle-deep floodwaters in Barangay Gitnang Bayan I, San Mateo, Rizal. AFP

Philippines floods and landslides leave at least 12 dead

More than half a million people in 33 provinces affected by southwest monsoon

Bloomberg

August 10, 2026

Landslides and floods caused by non-stop monsoon rains have killed at least 12 people in the Philippines, while eight more are missing, authorities said.

More than half a million people in 33 provinces have been affected by the southwest monsoon that has been enhanced by two tropical cyclones, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The agency also reported hundreds of damaged homes and infrastructure.

In the mountainous city of Baguio in the main Luzon island, four people died and six were missing after a landslide buried several houses, its public information office said.

About 150 rescuers are working on rotation as search and retrieval operation continues, it said, adding that a dozen other landslide incidents have been monitored in Baguio City amid continued heavy rains.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ordered government staff to work from home, and officials to implement alternative learning modes for schools in Metro Manila and more than a dozen provinces as heavy rainfall flooded towns and major thoroughfares.

Updated: August 10, 2026, 1:29 PM