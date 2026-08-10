Philippines floods and landslides leave at least 12 dead

Landslides and floods caused by non-stop monsoon rains have killed at least 12 people in the Philippines, while eight more are missing, authorities said.

More than half a million people in 33 provinces have been affected by the southwest monsoon that has been enhanced by two tropical cyclones, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The agency also reported hundreds of damaged homes and infrastructure.

In the mountainous city of Baguio in the main Luzon island, four people died and six were missing after a landslide buried several houses, its public information office said.

About 150 rescuers are working on rotation as search and retrieval operation continues, it said, adding that a dozen other landslide incidents have been monitored in Baguio City amid continued heavy rains.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ordered government staff to work from home, and officials to implement alternative learning modes for schools in Metro Manila and more than a dozen provinces as heavy rainfall flooded towns and major thoroughfares.