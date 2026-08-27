  • Hormuz will reopen only if US accepts Tehran's conditions, IRGC warns
  • Projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz near Oman
  • Iran protests to UN against new American sanctions
  • Trump says Iran’s supreme leader 'very seriously wounded' but probably alive
  • US ambassador to Lebanon says talks with Hezbollah ‘possible’ but only if group is serious
Updated: August 27, 2026, 4:24 AM