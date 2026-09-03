UAE aid mission departs for Nepal to help thousands affected by flooding and landslides

A UAE relief mission has travelled to Nepal to provide aid and support after a flash flood and landslides killed more than 1,000 people, with thousands still missing.

The specialist team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, the Dubai Police search and rescue team and the UAE Aid Agency, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday. The mission includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.

The team is to work alongside Nepalese authorities to support search and rescue operations and provide urgent medical assistance.

The National reported this week that the UAE flew 83 tonnes of food supplies and shelter materials to Nepal. A second aircraft delivered 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including basic food items, essential goods and power generators.

Last week, the UAE announced a $10 million humanitarian aid package to bolster critical relief efforts. The financial assistance is to be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The agency, in co-ordination with the UAE embassy in Kathmandu, is working with local authorities and international groups to ensure aid reaches all of those in need.

The latest mission forms part of a long-standing pattern of Emirati engagement in Nepal. The UAE's approach to urgent humanitarian action is central to its foreign policy and global role, Wam reported.