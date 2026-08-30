UAE sends 83 tonnes of aid to Nepal to boost relief efforts after deadly floods

The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying 83 tonnes of food and shelter supplies to Nepal to offer critical support to communities affected by last week's devastating flash floods.

More than 700 people are known to have been killed and at least 2,500 remain missing after a glacier collapse and landslide caused severe flash flooding on Wednesday, leading to widespread destruction at the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet.

The essential supplies, being delivered through the UAE Aid Agency, are part of a $10 million humanitarian aid package directed by President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday.

The UAE Aid Agency, in co-operation with the UAE embassy in Nepal, is working with authorities to ensure the rapid delivery of aid to those in most need.

The agency is also continuing to co-ordinate with international organisations to bolster relief efforts in areas worst hit by the severe flash floods and mudslides.

Death toll mounts amid rescue efforts

In their latest update on Sunday, Nepalese authorities said at least 734 people are now confirmed dead following the catastrophic floods.

Nepal Police said 2,498 people are missing, while 8,186 people have been rescued. About 20,000 rescue workers from security forces have been deployed.

The Nepal Tourism Board said 261 foreign citizens have been rescued, with 320 tourists still unaccounted for.

Rescue efforts are continuing, though they are sometimes interrupted by heavy rain and fears of further floods amid concerns that lakes in the area could overflow.

The landslide and glacier collapse is thought to have originated on the Langtang Lirung peak in Nepal, which is part of the Himalayas and is around 15km from the border area hit by floods.