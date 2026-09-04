Pakistani businessman walks away with Dh15 million jackpot prize

Shaukat Aftab was not in the UAE when he received a call that left him shocked and delighted in equal measure. The caller from the Big Ticket raffle confirmed that the Pakistani citizen had won Dh15 million ($4 million) jackpot as part of the September draw.

“When I received the winning call, I was initially confused because I am currently travelling,” said Mr Aftab, 64. “I am very happy and want to thank Big Ticket for this opportunity. I encourage everyone to try their luck.”

He intends to invest the prize money thoughtfully and assist others. He also plans to continue participating in the draw.

Dream come true

Another participant, Indian businessman Ravindranathan Vinesh, also received a winning call, which he thought initially was a scam.

After his son confirmed the result by checking the live draw on YouTube, Mr Vinesh, 55, was still in disbelief. He won a Land Rover Defender.

The accountant from Kerala has lived in Sharjah for nearly 30 years. He purchases a ticket each month, sometimes sharing it with friends. “When I received the winning call, I was confused because I often get promotional calls that appear to be from Big Ticket, but this time it was real,” he said.

Mr Vinesh plans to continue trying for the grand cash prize. He advised others to “never get discouraged, because one day it will come for both you and me".

Ravindranathan Vinesh has won a Land Rover Defender. Photo: Big Ticket Show caption: Ravindranathan Vinesh has won a Land Rover Defender. Photo: …

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial prize of Dh1 million. It is one of the most popular monthly raffles in the UAE.

It has transformed the lives of many people across the Emirates and beyond. Entry to the Big Ticket Millionaire costs Dh500 and tickets are available online or at counters at Zayed International and Al Ain airports.