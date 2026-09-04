'We stand together': Nepal residents in UAE pray for flood victims

The Nepali community in the UAE gathered on Friday to offer prayers for the thousands affected by catastrophic floods which left a trail of destruction and devastation.

People bowed their heads in prayer as lamps and candles were lit at a special function at the Nepal Consulate in Dubai to remember those who had died and pray for the injured and the thousands still missing.

Nepal consul general, Hari Prasad Odari described it as a Himalayan tsunami from which the country needed sustained support.

"We assemble today for the candle lighting event to pay our solemn tribute to the people who lost their lives," he said. "It was not an ordinary flood, it was a Himalayan Tsunami given its scale and speed. We can only imagine how difficult it has been for the families who lost their beloved ones.

"Our prayers are for those who are injured, we wish them speedy recovery. Our prayers are also for those still missing, we hope we would find them soon."

Solidarity with Nepal

Mr Odari thanked the UAE for its support to Nepal.

Nepali citizens took part in an emotional vigil to honour lives lost and pray for those still missing. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Nepali citizens took part in an emotional vigil to honour li…

"Within hours of the devastation in Nepal, the UAE announced support and extended a helping hand," he said. "The UAE is second home to hundreds of thousands of Nepalis. This means a lot. Nepal and Nepali people are grateful for this generosity."

An Emirati search and rescue team on Friday landed in Nepal to support the humanitarian response to the floods, which have been killed more than 1,200 people.

The emergency task force were flown to the disaster-stricken Himalayan country on a UAE relief plane also carrying 20 tonnes of additional aid.

The National reported this week that the UAE flew 83 tonnes of food supplies and shelter materials to Nepal. A second aircraft delivered 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including basic food items, essential goods and power generators.

Beacon of support

Nepali residents said the vigil served as an opportunity to gather to pay respect and pray for the victims.

"The candlelight vigil is our way of showing respect and solidarity with the situation at home," said Manoj Marahatta, a Nepali businessman and Dubai resident.

"There are entrepreneurs, professionals, families who have come together to the consulate. We stand together to let Nepal know that no matter that we are outside our home country, our heart, our mind, our soul, our support is there for our motherland."