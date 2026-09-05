Manchester City made to fight for victory against Coventry

Manchester City did not have an easy outing as they had to battle for a 1-0 win over Coventry City, completing three wins from three games in the Premier ⁠League on Saturday.

City, who continued their spending spree with the arrival of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a British-record £125 million, would have expected to dominate Coventry. Especially after manager Enzo Maresca handed debuts to Fernandez and fellow deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye .

Fernandez played a key role as Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 26th minute at the Etihad Stadium, sliding a pass for ​Antoine Semenyo. Haaland headed in the cross.

Haaland also had a goal ⁠ruled out but it was Coventry ​who asserted themselves as Frank Lampard's ‌side forced City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into a string of saves.

City held on to lead the table with nine points.

There was one major positive for City as Fernandez offered a glimpse into future.

Fernandez was not expected to start but Nico O'Reilly's back problem, suffered during warm-up, gave him an early opportunity.

Thrown into the line-up at ⁠the last minute, the Argentine midfielder responded with a composed display that showed why City moved quickly to get his signature.

The 25-year-old produced the decisive moment in the 26th minute, sending a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Semenyo.

Fernandez repeatedly pierced Coventry's defensive lines, while Elliot Anderson dictated the tempo. Together they powered City's game; the team managed 803 completed passes, their highest since a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in 2023.

"I really liked today for different reasons," Maresca said. "First half we could have scored one or two more, but we worked together to win so I am happy.

"It is difficult against teams in a low block. I felt we dealt very well with that. Not all the performances are going to be nice, you also need ugly moments."

Maresca revealed that Fernandez learnt that he was making his debut only minutes before kickoff.

"In warm-up Nico O'Reilly felt something in his back, not serious," he said. "Enzo came in, his first appearance in front of the home fans was ideal."

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace earned their ​first victory of the campaign as they twice came from a goal down ⁠to win 3-2 at Fulham.

Tyrick Mitchell scored twice for Palace while Ben Chilwell secured the winner.

Newcastle United recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Bournemouth who ⁠scored first for the third game in a row but are ​still ⁠without a victory.

Tottenham Hotspur ‌picked up their first point of the season but failed to have ​a shot on target in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 at home to Leeds United, while Brentford versus Sunderland also finished 1-1.

Earlier on Friday, Alexander Isak scored two goals inside the opening nine minutes to help Liverpool clinch ​a ​2-0 win ​at promoted Ipswich Town. It was the first victory under new manager Andoni Iraola following ⁠an unconvincing start to the campaign.

Cody Gakpo, who ​was the subject of a transfer bid by Manchester City this week, was the creator ⁠of both goals as Liverpool were quick out of the blocks and able to comfortably see out the remainder of the match.