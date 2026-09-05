  • Four more detainees handed over from Israel to Lebanon
  • US Vice President says Iran conflict is 'not a war'
  • Trump welcomes reports Syria seeking to offer alternative to Hormuz
  • EU joins US economic pressure campaign against Iran
  • 13 Iranian military personnel killed in latest round of US strikes
  • Katz claims economic woes increase chances of uprising in Iran
Updated: September 05, 2026, 4:22 AM