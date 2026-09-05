New evidence points to chemical weapons use by Sudan's army

New evidence has substantiated US findings that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have used chemical weapons in their war in the country, The New York Times and The Washington Post have revealed.

Citing a "dossier of evidence" shared by an unnamed regional intelligence agency, the reports say that the SAF "developed and produced chemical weapons over six months" two years ago, furthering US claims that led to sanctions earlier this year.

"Photographs, videos, documents and intercepted communications portray a secretive Sudanese military unit said to have produced chlorine-based munitions for use against the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group the army is fighting for control of the country," The New York Times added.

The dossier also reveals a purported attempt to cover up the development and use of chemical weapons after the US had discovered it, "and a suggestion that some of the chlorine used to make the bombs was sourced at a civilian water treatment centre that received the chemical from international aid groups".

In July, the US imposed sanctions on Sudan after determining its government used chemical weapons in 2024 during the army's conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The intercepted communications, including voice and text messages "involving [SAF general and commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah] Al Burhan" imply that he had "direct knowledge" of chemical weapons use.

The use of chemical weapons is a violation of international law and the chemical weapons convention - which Sudan is a party to - and demands for accountability have intensified ever since the reports first emerged last year. Sudan's military denied the US allegations, but the US has said it is concerned about "further use" of chemical weapons by the army.

There was no immediate response by the army following the US news outlets' reports. General Al Burhan is expected to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly later this month. It remains unclear whether the new evidence will have an impact on the trajectory of Sudan's ongoing civil war.