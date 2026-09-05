Dubai Police issue safety plea to public after missing girl, 6, found in 30 minutes

Dubai Police have sent out a safety plea to the public after reuniting a six-year-old girl with her family - less than 30 minutes after she was reported missing.

Officers at Naif Police Station took swift action after receiving the alert, setting up a search party and circulating the lost child's photograph among all patrols.

The girl - who became separated from her father in the Frij Al Murar area of the Naif district - was soon located by police on a nearby street.

Dubai Police said the girl was "crying and extremely frightened" when she was found. She was brought to Naif Police Station, where the Victim Communication Section provided her with care and attention while officers waited for her father to arrive.

The incident has prompted police to urge parents and guardians to keep young children under close supervision at all times and to teach them how to respond and who to approach if they become lost.

Raising the alarm

Brig Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station, said the father told police he had taken his daughter to a grocery store near their home.

After completing his shopping, he turned around and could no longer see her. Believing she had returned to their residential building, he went back but discovered that she was not with her mother.

He searched the area surrounding their home and, when he was unable to find her, contacted Dubai Police.

Police did not reveal the date or time of the incident.

What children should do if lost

Dubai Police called on parents to teach children how to respond if they become separated from their families, particularly in crowded places and public areas.

Children should know that if they become lost, they can approach police officers or security personnel and ask for help.