Saudi praised for bravery after saving man from drowning in Dubai Creek

A Saudi who saved a man from drowning in Dubai Creek has been honoured by Dubai Police for his quick thinking and bravery.

Abdulrazzaq bin Zaal bin Jabr Al Ruwaili received a certificate of appreciation from Brig Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, for his heroic actions.

Without giving many details about the incident, Brig Al Suwaidi praised Mr Al Ruwaili’s intervention, calling it a demonstration of humanitarian values, community spirit and readiness to help others in need. He said such actions reflect public awareness and highlight the role residents play in strengthening safety, security and quality of life in the community.

He added that honouring Mr Al Ruwaili reinforces the partnership between Dubai Police and the public, and encouraged members of the community not to hesitate to come to the aid of those in need.

Mr Al Ruwaili welcomed the acknowledgement but said his actions were simply a matter of basic humanity. He also commended Dubai Police for their continued efforts to enhance safety and security across the community.

The police force often recognises residents who step up and demonstrate exemplary conduct. In May, an Indian resident was commended for returning Dh100,000 ($27,230) he found in a car park near Al Raffa.

The incident occurred when a private shipping company owner accidentally dropped an envelope containing Dh200,000 that had been withdrawn from a bank. The owner had hurried to the car without properly closing his envelope and was unaware that some banknotes had fallen out.

The resident, Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi, was shocked to find the cash and immediately photographed it. He later handed it over to officers at Al Raffa Police Station.

In a similar case, a Jordanian resident was commended for returning Dh200,000 he discovered in a public car park in Bur Dubai.