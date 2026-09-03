'You better not ghost me on Snapchat!': Erling Haaland says goodbye to Omar Marmoush

A heartwarming video of the moment Erling Haaland discovered Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush was leaving the club is doing the rounds on social media.

Egyptian forward Marmoush joined Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan last week ahead of the transfer deadline.

In the video, Haaland is seen approaching Marmoush before asking him: "What's going on? What are you doing? Get your training gear on; we're training soon."

Marmoush responded that he has to train "somewhere else" before the pair embrace.

"All the best, Mozza. Are you going now?" Haaland asks.

"Yeah," Marmoush said. "I'm flying out at three."

The video signs off with Haaland telling Marmoush: "You better not ghost me on Snapchat!"

Marmoush joined City in January 2025 for a reported fee of £59 million from German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

He finished the 2024/25 campaign with 28 goals (20 for Frankfurt, eight for City).

Marmoush struggled for game time in his second season, although he would help the club claim both the League Cup and FA Cup. He finished the 2025/26 campaign with eight goals across competitions.

Marmoush starred for Egypt at this year's World Cup, helping the Pharaohs to their longest run at the global finals as they reached the last 16.

The 27-year-old followed fellow City teammate Savio in moving to Tottenham, and made his first start for the London club in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Spurs' agreement with City includes an obligation to buy the player next summer for £60 million.