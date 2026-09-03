Premier League predictions: Man City thrash Coventry, Arsenal beat Chelsea

Friday: Ipswich Town v Liverpool (11pm kick-off UAE)

After the high of beating Sunderland in their opening game, Ipswich were given a reality check against Manchester United last weekend when they fell to a 5-2 defeat, despite taking the lead at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are waiting for their first win of the season after successive 2-2 draws, away to Newcastle and then at home to Nottingham Forest. Summer signing Victor Munoz's late leveller rescued a point at Anfield, while new £123 million forward Bradley Barcola is set for his debut at Portman Road.

Prediction: Ipswich 1 Liverpool 2

Saturday: Newcastle United v Bournemouth (3.30pm)

Newcastle's positive start under new manager Matthias Jaissle continued with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, which saw Anthony Elanga score for the second league game running. The Magpies have also boosted their attack with the £55 million transfer deadline-day signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Bournemouth have taken one point from their first two matches, following up their 2-1 loss at Manchester City by drawing 1-1 with Everton at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries' deadline-day boost came from the fact they were able to keep hold of key midfielder Alex Scott.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Bournemouth 1

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Brentford v Sunderland (6pm)

Brentford had to settle for a point last weekend despite taking the lead at Leeds through Kevin Schade's tidy finish. The Bees have four points on the board after battering Spurs 3-0 in their opener.

A Wilson Isidor goal with 15 minutes remaining earned Sunderland a 1-0 home win over Fulham, following a disappointing loss at Ipswich the previous week. The Black Cats signed exciting winger Malick Fofana from Lyon midweek, despite an attempt by Crystal Palace to hijack the deal.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Sunderland 1

Brighton v Leeds United (6pm)

Brighton could not follow up on their 4-0 opening weekend thrashing of Aston Villa as they lost 4-3 in a thrilling match at Chelsea on Sunday. The Seagulls brought in Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres and Millwall winger Femi Azeez on deadline day.

Leeds have four points from two games after beating Nottingham Forest and drawing with Brentford. Daniel Farke's squad was boosted by two loan signings this week, with defender Melvin Bard and forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya arriving from Nice and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Leeds 2

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Fulham v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Fulham are looking to avoid a third successive loss after defeats at home to Chelsea and away at Sunderland. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa criticised his team's commitment and desire last weekend and will be looking for a response. Fulham signed midfielders Hugo Larsson and Manuel Angel, plus centre-half David Affengruber during the week.

Palace are also awaiting their first point following defeats against Everton and Manchester City. The Eagles have been busy in the transfer market this week, signing defender Ben Chilwell, midfielder Quinton Timber and winger Dario Osorio.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Palace 1

Manchester City v Coventry City (6pm)

City occupy top spot in the table after beating Bournemouth and Palace, with Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki both scoring twice at Selhurst Park last Friday. The club equalled the British transfer record by signing midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125m on Tuesday, when they also paid £65m for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

At the other end of the table, Coventry are joint bottom without scoring a goal after two defeats on the spin against Arsenal and Hull City. There were to be no arrivals in the transfer market during the week either, with manager Frank Lampard having already spent around £125m over the summer.

Prediction: Man City 4 Coventry 0

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur (6pm)

Forest came close to their first league win of the new campaign only to concede eight minutes from time in last week's draw at Liverpool, following their loss at home to Leeds in their opener. Forest completed the £22m signing of Palace full-back Daniel Munoz on Monday.

Tottenham's home loss to Newcastle left then bottom of the table without a win, yet to score and having conceded five, despite spending more than £300m on new players during the summer.

Prediction: Forest 1 Spurs 0

Hull City v Aston Villa (8.30pm)

Hull are flying high after two wins in a row - row — against Manchester United and Coventry — and and Coventry - and have yet to concede a goal. The Tigers alsThe Tigers have also signed six more playersransfer deadline day - including forking out £22m on Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam - making it 18 new arrivals over the summer.

Joint-bottom Villa are without a point or even a goal from their two games so far after falling to a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal on Monday night. After a summer of mass departures from Villa Park, there were two more arrivals on deadline day for manager Unai Emery in defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and midfielder Ibrahim Mbaye.

Prediction: Hull 2 Villa 2

Man United beat Ipswich - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Bruno Fernandes, right, scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in the Premier League game at Old Trafford on August 30, 2026. AFP Show caption: Bruno Fernandes, right, scored a hat-trick as Manchester Uni…

Bryan Mbeumo lobs home Manchester United’s fifth goal. Getty Images Show caption: Bryan Mbeumo lobs home Manchester United’s fifth goal. Getty…

Bruno Fernandes scores his team’s third goal from the penalty spot. Getty Images Show caption: Bruno Fernandes scores his team’s third goal from the penalt…

Harry Maguire's shot is deflected into his own net by Ipswich's Jacob Greaves to put United 2-1 up. Getty Images Show caption: Harry Maguire's shot is deflected into his own net by Ipswic…

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's leveller. Reuters Show caption: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's level…

Ipswich's Daizen Maeda shoots for goal but sees effort saved. Getty Images Show caption: Ipswich's Daizen Maeda shoots for goal but sees effort saved…

Bruno Fernandes scores for Manchester United to make it 1-1. Getty Images Show caption: Bruno Fernandes scores for Manchester United to make it 1-1.…

Leif Davis celebrates scoring for Ipswich to make it 1-0. AFP Show caption: Leif Davis celebrates scoring for Ipswich to make it 1-0. AF…

Ipswich's Julio Enciso gets in a shot at goal under pressure from Luke Shaw and Bryan Mbeumo of United. Getty Images Show caption: Ipswich's Julio Enciso gets in a shot at goal under pressure…

















Sunday: Everton v Manchester United (5pm)

Everton will still be reeling from a transfer deadline day that saw a move for US international Folarin Balogun collapse in spectacular fashion, leaving manager David Moyes with just one striker for the next few months. On the pitch, the Toffees have taken a respectable four points from two matches.

United rebounded from their 2-0 loss at Hull by beating another promoted club, Ipswich Town, 5-2 last wlast weekend, with Bruno Fernandes grabbing a hat-trick. The Red Devils' only move in the transfer market this week was a failed attempt to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri on loan from Man City.

Prediction: Everton 1 Man United 2

Arsenal v Chelsea (7.30pm)

Reigning champions Arsenal have taken maximum points without conceding a goal in their opening two games, with a Bukayo Saka strike earning them victory at Villa on Monday. There was to be no superstar signing up front for the Gunners, though, with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez failing to materialise.

Chelsea also have six points after two high-scoring games with Fulham and Brighton. A midweek move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara collapsed at the last moment, leaving Chelsea furious at the French club.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1