Transfer deadline day: Manchester City seal £125m deal with Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City completed a transfer deadline day double swoop for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Argentine World Cup winner Fernandez was left out of the Chelsea squad by manager Xabi Alonso at the weekend, appearing to pave the way for his exit, and the two clubs agreed a fee of £125m for the 25-year-old on Tuesday, matching the British transfer record Liverpool paid Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

Fernandez played under current City manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, with the Italian keen to work with him again at the Etihad Stadium, and has now rejoined his former boss.

Last season's Premier League runners-up paid a club record £116m to bring in Elliot Anderson earlier this summer and have since signed another central midfielder, Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86m from Lille), as well as Brazilian winger Allan Elias (£34m from Palmeiras).

A £65m deal was completed ahead of the deadline for Senegalese international Ndiaye.

"I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this," the winger said. "City are one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve seen them win everything as I’ve grown up.

"To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I’m determined to grab it with both hands.

Following Fernandez to the Stamford Bridge exit is goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who has signed for Serie A side Como on a season-long loan. The 28-year-old Spaniard leaves the club after Fernandez's international teammate Emi Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa last week.

Everton get Grealish but miss Balogun

Everton manager David Moyes has been expressing his frustration at the club's lack of new signings over the summer, something they hoped to rectify with the arrival of Jack Grealish and Folarin Balogun on deadline day.

Everton have re-signed Grealish from Manchester City on loan, with the 30-year-old attacker having spent last season on a temporary deal on Merseryside.

A £40m transfer had been agreed for Monaco's American forward Balogun, with the 25-year-old having scored 31 goals in 91 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club. But the move collapsed following issues with the player's medical and Balogun decided to walk away from the deal at the last minute.

Everton's desperate search for someone to fill their right-back void appears to have been filled by former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with the 29-year-old costing £3m from Lyon.

Meanwhile, heading out the door at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is striker Beto, 28, who has joined Fiorentina in a reported £14.6m move.

Villa seal Mbaye move

After a summer that has seen the heart of their Europa League-winning side ripped out – with Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemens, Martin Rogers and Ollie Watkins all gone – Aston Villa continued their bid to boost a team that has lost its opening two matches, 4-0 at Brighton and 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Monday.

With Alejandro Garnacho, Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson already safely on board, manager Unai Emery's squad has been further strengthened by the arrival of Senegalese winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has completed a £47m move from the Ligue 1 and Uefa Champions League holders, where he has made 33 appearances – scoring four and assisting three – since making his debut in 2024.

Mbaye already has 15 caps, four goals and five assists for Senegal, having appeared in all four of Senegal's games at this summer's World Cup finals. His goal in the defeat by France made him the youngest African player to score at a World Cup, aged 18 years and 142 days.

Villa have also signed defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton in a deal that could reach £30m, including add-ons. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal as a direct replacement for England international Konsa, who joined Arsenal.

Magpies swoop for Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle United have sealed a £55m deal for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, while the Magpies' record signing Nick Woltemade has joined Juventus on a season-long loan.

Fernandez-Pardo was a target of previous Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and his replacement, Matthias Jaissle, will make the transfer happen.

The 21-year-old was left out of Lille's squad for the draw against PSG and forced to train away from the first team after having his head turned by Newcastle's interest.

The Belgian international scored eight goals and assisted seven in 41 appearances last season, helping Lille finish third in Ligue 1 and reach the Europa League last-16.

Fernandez-Pardo's age also matches Newcastle's current criteria for new signings, with none of their eight summer arrivals being over the age of 24.

Juventus have moved to bring in German attacker Woltemade, who only moved to Tyneside last summer from Stuttgart for £69m but former Al Ahli coach Jaissle started him on the bench for both of their opening Premier League games. The 24-year-old German striker, who has four goals from his 12 international caps, scored eight in 33 Premier League appearances last season.

Serie A side Juve also completed a deal for Tottenham's Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on a season-long loan which will turn into a permanent move if certain performance-related criteria are met. The total package for the 23-year-old is worth €30m.

Jesus heads to Barca

La Liga champions Barcelona have signed striker Gabriel Jesus, who had fallen down the pecking order at the North London club.

The 29-year-old Brazilian made 123 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 32 and assisting 22. After completing his medical on Monday, Jesus became the third Premier League player Barca have signed this summer following Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Rodri from City.

Arsenal have loaned out versatile midfielder Ethan Nwaneri to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old spent part of last season on a temporary deal at French side Marseille.

Sunderland sign Danso

Sunderland have brought in Tottenham defender Kevin Danso on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation that the Wearsiders will fork out £22.5m for a permanent move if they remain in the top-flight next year.

The 27-year-old Austrian centre-back scored in his last appearance for Spurs in their League Cup demolition of Charlton Athletic last week but has not played in either of their Premier League games so far.